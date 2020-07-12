Advertisement

2 employees at the Colorado Springs Airport test positive for COVID-19

(KKTV)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 2 employees at the Colorado Springs Airport have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the El Paso County Health Department, the cases were reported Thursday.

A spokesperson for the airport sent a statement to 11 News on Saturday saying the employees work in a secure location of the airport without any public access or direct interaction with travelers. They are working closely with the health department to follow specific procedures and recommendations.

Starting July 6th the airport required all passengers, visitors, tenants, contractors, and employees to wear a mask or facial covering while at the airport in all of the public areas.

