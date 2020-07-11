Advertisement

Woman safe after reported kidnapping

Officers at the gas station where a kidnapping was reported on the night of July 10, 2020.
Officers at the gas station where a kidnapping was reported on the night of July 10, 2020.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:28 AM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested overnight after allegedly kidnapping a woman.

Police say the victim was found safe early Saturday. The suspect faces a number of domestic violence-related charges for the incident.

Officers were called to the area of Briargate Boulevard and Union around 9:45 Friday night. After investigating for several hours, the victim and suspect were found together, and the suspect was taken into custody. Police say the woman was safe.

“We’re still investigating the circumstances around everything that happened,” said Sgt. Bethany Orten with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police did not have any information on where the victim and suspect were found.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Jordan Smith-Christensen.

