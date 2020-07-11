Advertisement

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded servicemembers and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients. As he left the White House, he told reporters: “When you’re in a hospital, especially ... I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask.”

Trump was wearing a mask in Walter Reed's hallway as he began his visit. He was not wearing one when he stepped off the helicopter at the facility.

The president was a latecomer to wearing a mask during the pandemic, which has raged across the U.S. since March and infected more than 3.2 million and killed at least 134,000. Most prominent Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, endorsed wearing masks as the coronavirus gained ground this summer. Republican governors have been moving toward requiring or encouraging the use of masks as the pandemic has grown more serious in some states in the South and West.

Trump, however, has declined to wear a mask at news conferences, coronavirus task force updates, rallies and other public events. People close to him have told The Associated Press that the president feared a mask would make him look weak and was concerned that it shifted focus to the public health crisis rather than the economic recovery. They spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private matters.

While not wearing one himself, Trump has sent mixed signals about masks, acknowledging that they would be appropriate if worn in an indoor setting where people were close together. But he has accused reporters of wearing them to be politically correct and has retweeted messages making fun of Democrat Joe Biden for wearing a mask and implying that Biden looks weak.

Questions remain whether Trump will wear a mask with any regularity.

The wearing of masks became another political dividing line, with Republicans more resistant to wearing them than Democrats. Few masks were seen at recent Trump campaign events in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Phoenix and South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore.

The only time Trump has been known to wear a mask was during a private part of a tour of a Ford plant in Michigan.

A spokesman for the Biden campaign cast the president's action as too little, too late.

“Donald Trump spent months ignoring the advice of medical experts and politicizing wearing a mask, one of the most important things we can do to prevent the spread of the virus,” spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. “Rather than taking responsibility and leading, he wasted four months that Americans have been making sacrifices by stoking divisions and actively discouraging people from taking a very basic step to protect each other.”

On its website, Walter Reed carries this recommendation: “Whenever you’re out in public, like at your local grocery store or pharmacy, where it’s difficult to maintain 6 feet of social distance, you should wear a cloth face covering.” The facility also notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

At least 61 US Marines infected with COVID-19 at bases in Japan’s Okinawa

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Mari Yamaguchi
Japanese officials have demanded the U.S military increase disease prevention measures to maximum levels, stop sending personnel from the mainland U.S. to Okinawa and seal the bases.

National

Family demands justice after Black woman dies during emergency C-section at NYC hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
Black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to the CDC. One study suggests that in New York City, the situation is 12 times as bad.

National

Protest held after 26-year-old Black woman dies during emergency C-section at NY hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to the CDC. One study suggests that in New York City, the situation is 12 times as bad.

Coronavirus

‘I think I made a mistake’: Young man from Texas dies after attending COVID-19 party

Updated: 4 hours ago
Young people allegedly attend COVID-19 parties with friends who have been diagnosed with the virus to see who gets infected first or who can survive.

National

Doctor speaks out after 'heart-wrenching' death of young Texan who went to COVID party

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Young people allegedly attend COVID-19 parties with friends who have been diagnosed with the virus to see who gets infected first or who can survive.

Latest News

National

Trump wears mask while visiting service members at Walter Reed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Aides helped convince the president wearing a mask would set a positive example and help de-politicize the act, something other members of the Republican party have stressed lately.

National

2 officers, suspect killed in Texas border town shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call.

National Politics

Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon

Updated: 6 hours ago
Former special counsel Robert Mueller sharply defended his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, writing in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday that the probe was of “paramount importance” and asserting that a Trump ally, Roger Stone, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so” despite the president’s decision to commute his prison sentence.

Local

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Monument

Updated: 9 hours ago
CSP Troopers involved in chase on I-25 near Monument

Local

2 employees at the Colorado Springs Airport test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco
A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Airport says the employees work in secure locations away from public areas.

News

Remembering 11 News reporter Dustin Cuzick

Updated: 10 hours ago
Dustin Cuzick passed away July 11, 2019 at the age of 36.