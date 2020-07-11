Advertisement

Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games

Colorado Buffs will not play Colorado State, Fresno State, Texas A&M in 2020
(KMVT)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:37 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group, a day after the Big Ten opted to eliminate nonconference games for all fall sports. The Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences are still weighing options for fall sports.

The decision covers football, women’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Conference-only schedules will be announced no later than July 31.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Sports

Nuggets complete first Practice at NBA Bubble in Orlando

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Taylor Kilgore
The Denver Nuggets still don't have their full roster down in Orlando, but still the work begins towards NBA restart.

Sports

Air Force - Purdue football game canceled as Big Ten cuts non-conference schedule

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:03 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Air Force Falcons game in September against the Purdue Boilermakers has been canceled.

Sports

Former Coach Mike Shanahan elected to Broncos Ring of Honor

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:27 PM MDT
|
By AP Sports
Former head coach Mike Shanahan has been elected to the Denver Broncos Ring of Honor and will be inducted in 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions.

Sports

Nuggets name Calvin Booth new GM

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:15 PM MDT
|
By Nuggets MR
The Denver Nuggets have named Calvin Booth as General Manager, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced Tuesday.

Latest News

Sports

FC Dallas withdraws from the MLS is Back tournament

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:11 PM MDT
|
By ANNE M. PETERSON
FC Dallas has withdrawn from the MLS is Back tournament in Florida after 10 players tested positive for coronavirus.

Sports

Chiefs, Mahomes agree to 10-year, $503 million extension

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:56 PM MDT
|
By ROB MAADDI
The Kansas City Chiefs made sure they’ll have Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes around as long as possible.

Sports

Colorado Rockies 2020 schedule released

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
On Monday, Major League Baseball released the schedule for the abbreviated, 60-game season.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:13 PM MDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:03 PM MDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Switchbacks FC host intrasquad match to small crowd

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:26 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
Soccer returned to the Springs Saturday, as Switchbacks FC hosted an intrasquad match for a few hundred lucky fans at Weidner Field.