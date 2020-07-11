Advertisement

Nuggets complete first Practice at NBA Bubble in Orlando

The Denver Nuggets still don't have their full roster down in Orlando, but still the work begins towards NBA restart.
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

The Denver Nuggets held their first formal practice in nearly four months, Friday. According to head coach Michael Malone, the teams conditioning is in a good spot but they have a long ways to go until they are game ready. But they will have plenty of time to get there over the next three weeks.

Nothing is normal about the circumstances in the NBA bubble. However, after spending consecutive days quarantined alone in their hotel rooms, the team was just excited to be back on the court together.

“Its summertime, we’re used to doing other things around this time. But once we got back on the court, everything went back to normal. I lot of guys have been training and working out prior to coming here. Not a big adjustment for us, but just coming together and trying to get back on the right pace might be a little bit of struggle for us at the start, but I thinik we’re ready for it.” said Paul Millsap.

The Nuggets are still waiting for their best player to arrive. Accoring to Malone, All-Star Nikola Jokic is expected to join them in the next few days.

“I have spoken to him many times. I know he’s excited and looking forward to getting down here. He’s healthy, he feels great, hopefully he will be here soon in the next couple of days.” said Malone.

