Here is the latest Colorado news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

DENVER (AP) — Health officials say Colorado is experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the state gradually reopens its economy. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said Friday about 4% of people being tested have the coronavirus, and those who have the disease infect about one other person on average. The number of positive cases peaked in mid- to late-April and declined as health officials encouraged people to wear face coverings and to maintain social distancing. Now, with Colorado's stay-at-home order lifted, Herlihy says the state is seeing a steady increase in infections.

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Employees walked off the fabrication floor at the JBS Swift beef plant in northern Colorado as part of a dispute over pay for a certain group of workers. The Greeley Tribune reports Friday afternoon’s protest at the facility involved a pay dispute by the “black hat” cadre of workers on the fabrication floor. It’s unclear exactly how many workers walked off the floor at the Greeley plant. Several workers told the newspaper the black hat position is paid better at the Cargill plant in Fort Morgan, and these employees want to be paid equally. Different color hats at the facility indicate position or supervisory role.

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Colorado have located and killed a bear believed to have been involved in a home break-in and attack, injuring the homeowner. The Aspen Times reported that Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a team with tracking dogs located the bear on the backside of Aspen Mountain before tracking it to a mine shaft and killing it. DNA from the bear was sent to a lab to verify it was the same bear involved in the break-in. Department officials say the homeowner was scheduled for surgery after a bear broke into his home through the front door and swiped a paw at the man. His injuries are not life-threatening.

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado police officers fired for a photo reenacting a chokehold used on a Black man arrested last year are appealing their terminations. Aurora police officers Kyle Dittrich and Erica Marrero were fired last week after Aurora police released a photo showing them and another officer smiling as they reenacted the chokehold their colleagues used on Elijah McClain. The other officer resigned. The city says the appeals were filed Wednesday. A city spokesperson says the Aurora Civil Service Commission will hold hearings and decide whether to uphold the interim police chief's disciplinary action or reduce it.