Carjacking leads to police chase in Colorado Springs, police vehicle involved in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a Colorado Springs Police Department vehicle closed down part of S. Academy on Friday.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at S. Academy and Airport Road. A CSPD vehicle ended up on its side. According to police on the scene, it all started with a carjacking near the Citadel Mall. The suspect was reportedly armed with a shotgun and stole a Toyota SUV. The chase went down S. Academy when an officer attempted a PIT maneuver resulting in the crash.

No officers were seriously injured and the suspect was taken into custody.

Police expect southbound Academy to be closed for several hours just south of E. Pikes Peak Avenue.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Due to a police incident, all S/B lanes of traffic on S. Academy Boulevard, south of E. Pikes Peak Avenue will be closed for the next several hours. Avoid the area and use alternate routes.@CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) July 11, 2020

