Buckle up: Colorado’s ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign is back

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement will once again be cracking down on seat belt slackers.

State Patrol, CDOT and law enforcement across the state are teaming up for the summer season seat belt enforcement period. “Click It or Ticket” kicks off Sunday and continues for the next week.

“Unfortunately, there are people who continue to believe they do not need to fasten their seat belt. Some drivers think that because there is less traffic or they are only traveling a short distance that seat belts are not always necessary,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “That couldn’t be further from the truth. The reality is, 52 percent of collisions occur within a 5-mile radius from home, and 69 percent occur within a 10-mile radius of home. We hope every citation issued is a reminder to always buckle up every time you enter a vehicle.”

At 88 percent seat belt usage, Colorado sits slightly below the national average of 90 percent, and some counties are well below even that. Weld County (81 percent), Delta County (81 percent), Pueblo County (80 percent), Cheyenne County (74 percent) and Moffat County (71 percent).

State Patrol says more than half of those killed in crashes last year were not buckled up. El Paso County had the third-highest unbuckled deaths in 2019 at 15.

The year before, eight of the fatalities involved children 14 or younger.

Colorado’s Seat Belt Laws (Source: CDOT)

Adults: Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front-seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation.

Teens: Colorado’s Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) law requires all drivers under 18 and their passengers, no matter what their age, to wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts.

Children: Colorado’s Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement, meaning the driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child under age 16 in the vehicle.

Fines for not buckling up begin at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child could receive a minimum fine of $82. That’s not including the devastating emotional toll of losing a loved one to lack of seat belt use.

