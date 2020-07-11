2 hospitalized following helicopter crash

RIFLE, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hurt after crashing a helicopter just outside Rifle city limits Saturday morning.

The crash sparked a brush fire, which firefighters were able to quickly extinguish, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

Early on, the sheriff’s office reported the helicopter crew was performing aerial inspections of power lines for Xcel Energy. GCSO later said that was incorrect, and they did not know what the purpose of the flight was. The two on board have not been identified but do not work for Xcel Energy.

The National Traffic Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.