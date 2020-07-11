Advertisement

2 injured in separate Springs shootings

(AP images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating following two shootings in Colorado Springs Friday night, each leaving one victim.

Officers were first called to the 1500 block of South Circle Drive south of Verde just before 11 p.m. One person was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

One hour later and 7 and a half miles away, officers were called to a second shooting, where they again found one victim with a gunshot wound. Police said the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Westwood Boulevard near Austin Bluffs and Academy.

At the time of this writing, police have not released any information on possible suspects and have not indicated the shootings are connected. Both victims are expected to survive.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Gift of life: Facts, myths and the how-tos of organ donation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
It takes minutes to sign up for organ donation. The result can last a lifetime.

Crime

Woman safe after reported kidnapping

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police are investigating the circumstances around a domestic-related kidnapping late Friday night.

News

WATCH: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Colorado

Updated: 18 hours ago
Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Colorado.

News

WATCH: Wounded warrior refused service over mask policy

Updated: 19 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss.

Crime

Carjacking leads to police chase in Colorado Springs, police vehicle involved in crash

Updated: 21 hours ago
A crash involving a police officer in Colorado Springs.

Local

Emergency ordinance requiring masks in Colorado Springs on city council agenda

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Spencer Wilson and Tony Keith
The mayor of Colorado Springs says we are losing ground in our effort to fight COVID-19. The mayor adds a requirement for masks in his city is expected in the near future.

Local

Man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child, arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An employee of the Colorado Department of Corrections is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.

Local

Bear euthanized after attacking woman in Manitou Springs; cubs relocated

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A mother bear was euthanized by wildlife officials after attacking a woman in Manitou Springs.

Crime

More than a dozen people cited for blocking I-25 in Colorado Springs while protesting

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:51 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith and Lindsey Grewe
More people were cited for blocking I-25 in Colorado Springs as part of a BLM protest.