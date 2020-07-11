2 injured in separate Springs shootings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating following two shootings in Colorado Springs Friday night, each leaving one victim.

Officers were first called to the 1500 block of South Circle Drive south of Verde just before 11 p.m. One person was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

One hour later and 7 and a half miles away, officers were called to a second shooting, where they again found one victim with a gunshot wound. Police said the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Westwood Boulevard near Austin Bluffs and Academy.

At the time of this writing, police have not released any information on possible suspects and have not indicated the shootings are connected. Both victims are expected to survive.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

