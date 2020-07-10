Advertisement

Window washers rescued from scaffolding collapse

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:01 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WFTX/CNN) - Two window washers stranded 13 stories above the ground after the platform they were standing on gave way are thankful for the Boston Fire Deparment for rescuing them.

One worker dangled from a rope 13 stories above the ground while his coworker who was also stranded, stayed on the platform they had been working on.

Andres Mateo recorded the incident and said he was “shaking.”

The fire department could not reach high enough with their ladder truck to rescue the workers. They had to break one window and open another to pull the men into the building and to safety.

Hours after the rescue, the workers were back on the job, removing the scaffolding.

Their boss Bill Ulchak says he is “grateful for them.”

Ulchak explained that an electrical motor malfunctioned while the men were powerwashing the building, sending one end of the platform plummeting.

“Everybody was wearing the proper precautions and knew what to do and we were able to get everybody down safely and not get anybody injured,” he said.

Capt. Jonathan Hernandez with the Boston Fire Department says the men were not injured and that “they were actually pretty well trained for what they do.”

Well-trained workers and skilled rescuers prevented this incident turning into a tragedy.

Ulchak says this was the first incident of its kind in 35 years for his company and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WFTX via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

Updated: moments ago
Court papers filed Friday ask a judge to release her to home confinement.

National

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

National Politics

In heated political moment, Goya latest company to get stung

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 3, in Kan.

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

National Politics

Joint Chiefs chairman: Confederate names on Army bases divide the military

Updated: 1 hour ago
Milley did not explicitly say the base names should be changed, but he noted that the Army is now about 20% Black.

Latest News

Local

Remembering 11 News reporter Dustin Cuzick

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Don Ward
Saturday marks one year since we lost our beloved friend and coworker Dustin Cuzick to kidney disease. In honor of his memory, we wanted to share a piece written by anchor Don Ward on the night of his passing.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Fisher
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

National Politics

Trump postpones New Hampshire rally over tropical storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

National

Tropical Storm Fay hammers NJ coast with rain

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Tropical Storm Fay is soaking the US East Coast and is expected to make landfall Friday or overnight.

Coronavirus

Starbucks to require customers to wear masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Starting Wednesday, Starbucks will require it for all customers at all U.S. stores.

Local

Pueblo police release new information in deadly July 3 hit-and-run crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The suspect hit a motorcycle rider with their car on July 3 and fled the scene.