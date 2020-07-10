Advertisement

Starbucks requiring all U.S. customers to wear masks starting July 15

The move comes as more and more evidence shows masks are the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19.
A woman carries her takeout order from a Starbucks in Pittsburgh Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
A woman carries her takeout order from a Starbucks in Pittsburgh Wednesday, May 27, 2020.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (CBS) - Coffee giant Starbucks will soon enforce a mask mandate across all of its U.S. stores beginning July 15, requiring every customer who enters a company-owned store in the U.S. to wear a face covering, it said in a press release Thursday.

Creating the possibility of remote collaboration that’s simple, reliable, and secure.

Would-be customers who don’t wish to cover up can order coffee to go at drive-thru locations, or else pre-order goods through the Starbucks app, to be picked up curbside or for delivery.

“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Starbucks said in a statement on its website.

The company said it is prioritizing the health of its customers, supporting public health officials in their efforts to prevent COVID-19 from spreading and responsible serving the communities in which it operates, a company spokesperson said.

For those customers who object, consider the fate of Amber Lynn Gilles, a San Diego yoga instructor who fumed on Facebook about a Starbucks barista who asked her to wear a mask, in accordance with the county’s public health mandate.

Gilles was widely panned on social media, while a sympathetic stranger started a GoFundMe campaign for the barista she berated, Lenin Gutierrez, that raised more than $100,000 for the employee.

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fay becomes post-tropical cyclone over eastern New York

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center says the depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moves over the state of New York.

Coronavirus

Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

National

Trump lags Biden on people of color in top campaign ranks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Former Vice President Joe Biden departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

News

WATCH: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Colorado.

News

WATCH: Wounded warrior refused service over mask policy

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss.

Local

Carjacking leads to police chase in Colorado Springs, police vehicle involved in crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
A crash involving a police officer in Colorado Springs.

National

Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing

Updated: 8 hours ago
Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 9 hours ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

Local

Emergency ordinance requiring masks in Colorado Springs on city council agenda

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Spencer Wilson and Tony Keith
The mayor of Colorado Springs says we are losing ground in our effort to fight COVID-19. The mayor adds a requirement for masks in his city is expected in the near future.

National

Officials find body believed to be missing girl in Kan. Amber Alert

Updated: 10 hours ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.