Southern Colorado school districts plans to return in fall

schools reopening graphic
schools reopening graphic(MGN online)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado schools are planning to return to classes in the fall. Here is a full list of all the schools in the area and when they plan to have kids in the classroom:

D20- August 17th

D11- August 17TH

D2- Moved to August 10th

D3- August 17th

D49- DELAYING PLANNED START BY 4 DAYS 

  • Friday, Aug. 7: First Day for Kindergarten, 6th Grade and 9th Grade for all other D49 schools
  • Monday, Aug. 10: First Day of School for All Other D49 Students

D60- August 18th

D70- August 17th

D38- August 19th

D14- August 20 for grades 1-12. Kindergarten starts August 25th

D12- August 20th

D8- August 10th

Woodland Park- August 19th- August 19th

We will continue to update this list as more information comes out.

