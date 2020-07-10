Southern Colorado school districts plans to return in fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado schools are planning to return to classes in the fall. Here is a full list of all the schools in the area and when they plan to have kids in the classroom:

D20- August 17th

D11- August 17TH

D2- Moved to August 10th

D3- August 17th

D49- DELAYING PLANNED START BY 4 DAYS

Friday, Aug. 7 : First Day for Kindergarten, 6th Grade and 9th Grade for all other D49 schools

Monday, Aug. 10: First Day of School for All Other D49 Students

D60- August 18th

D70- August 17th

D38- August 19th

D14- August 20 for grades 1-12. Kindergarten starts August 25th

D12- August 20th

D8- August 10th

Woodland Park- August 19th- August 19th

We will continue to update this list as more information comes out.

