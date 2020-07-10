Southern Colorado school districts plans to return in fall
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado schools are planning to return to classes in the fall. Here is a full list of all the schools in the area and when they plan to have kids in the classroom:
D20- August 17th
D11- August 17TH
D2- Moved to August 10th
D3- August 17th
D49- DELAYING PLANNED START BY 4 DAYS
- Friday, Aug. 7: First Day for Kindergarten, 6th Grade and 9th Grade for all other D49 schools
- Monday, Aug. 10: First Day of School for All Other D49 Students
D60- August 18th
D70- August 17th
D38- August 19th
D14- August 20 for grades 1-12. Kindergarten starts August 25th
D12- August 20th
D8- August 10th
Woodland Park- August 19th- August 19th
We will continue to update this list as more information comes out.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.