Rockies News Digest

UPCOMING TOMORROW:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLORADO

DENVER — The state’s epidemiologist provides an update on the pandemic. (Story on merits)

___

TODAY:

COLORADO:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-DOCTOR GUN

A Colorado police department where officers were fired after re-enacting the chokehold death of a young Black man is under scrutiny again after video emerged of an officer pulling a gun on a doctor trying to park at a refugee center he operates. Police body camera video released by Dr. P.J. Parmar’s lawyer as well as Parmar’s own cellphone video show a white Aurora police officer identified as J. Henderson pointing a gun at Parmar, who is Indian American, on March 1 after Parmar honked at the officer’s police car parked in his way. By Colleen Slevin. SENT: 500 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ELIJAH MCCLAIN

DENVER — Two Colorado police officers fired for a photo reenacting a chokehold used on a Black man arrested last year appealed their terminations, officials said Thursday. Officers Kyle Dittrich and Erica Marrero were fired last week after Aurora police released a photo showing them and a third officer smiling as they reenacted the chokehold their colleagues used on Elijah McClain, who died after police stopped him as he walked down the street in the Denver suburb of Aurora. The third officer, Jaron Jones, resigned. By Patty Nieberg. SENT: 390 words, photo.

POLICE REFORM-COLORADO

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — A Denver suburb is promising to pay all legal costs for police officers accused of misconduct in reaction to Colorado’s new police accountability law that makes officers who acted in bad faith financially liable for their actions. Greenwood Village passed a resolution Monday that says it will never find that a police officer acted in bad faith, protecting officers from a provision of the law which requires officers to pay up to 5% or $25,000 of any judgement in a lawsuit if they were believed to have knowingly violated the law. SENT: 260 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLORADO

DENVER — Colorado’s Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday unveiled a coronavirus modeling tool that allows the public to input parameters such as age, a percentage of people wearing masks or social distancing to predict a COVID-19 infection rate. “What happens if the 20-somethings still party but the 68-year-old-pluses all stay at home,” Polis said. “You can actually create all these scenarios yourself.” The tool is available at ColoradoCoronavirusModel.com. By Patty Nieberg. SENT: 450 words, photos.

TRUMP-HISPANICS

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that creates an advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans’ access to economic and educational opportunities, a push that comes as the president hopes to win a bigger share of the Latino vote than he did four years ago. The commission has broad marching orders to foster school choice efforts and promote public-private partnerships in Hispanic-American communities. By Aamer Madhani and Jill Colvin. SENT: 500 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-LATINO VOTERS

PHOENIX — A national organization is announcing a $10 million campaign to turn out Hispanic voters in several of this year’s battleground states. Mi Familia Vota, based in Phoenix, said it will spend $7 million on get-out-the-vote measures and an additional $3 million on digital and television ads, starting in Arizona and Florida.By Astrid Galvan. SENT: 580 words.

THREATENED OWL-RESTORATION PROJECTS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Negotiations among environmentalists and state and federal officials in Arizona and New Mexico have resulted in a set of recommendations and other provisions that environmentalists say will help protect the threatened Mexican spotted owl while allowing forest thinning projects to move forward. Regional officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the new understanding made public Wednesday marked a positive step in an ongoing battle over the Mexican spotted owl. Environmentalists have complained for years that the Forest Service has failed to consider the effects of thinning and logging on the owls. By Susan Montoya Bryan. SENT: 510 words.

IN BRIEF:

— OFFICER INVESTIGATED-VIDEO — Police in Colorado are conducting an internal investigation of an officer accused of calling for protesters to be killed in comments during a live social media broadcast.

— SHUTTERED POWER PLANT — Owners of a coal-fired power plant in Colorado have announced one of three generating units scheduled to close will stop operations in September 2028.

___

UTAH:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-UTAH POLICE SHOOTING

SALT LAKE CITY — Two police officers in Utah were cleared Thursday in the death of an armed man shot at more than 30 times as he ran from police, a decision that prompted his grieving family to heighten their calls for systematic changes to law enforcement. The killing of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, 22, has become a rallying point for protesters in the state amid a national wave of dissent against police brutality.By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 660 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK MANDATES

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will require masks in schools as they reopen in the fall, but Republican Gov. Gary Herbert stopped short of a statewide mandate Thursday. Herbert’s decision comes a day after the state reported its highest single-day increase of newly confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 700. The state also reported seven additional deaths. By Sophia Eppolito. SENT: 540 words, photos.

BLACK LIVES MATTER-MURAL DEFACED

SALT LAKE CITY — A Black Lives Matter street mural painted in northern Utah was defaced and partially covered with gray paint, days after it was painted by local artists, authorities said. Park City Mayor Andy Beerman said in a statement Wednesday that “bias and racism exist in our community.” SENT: 240 words.

NAVAJO NATION-FUNDING LINE VETO

GALLUP, N.M. — The president of the Navajo Nation used line-item vetoes on two bills distributing funds from a federal coronavirus relief package. The Navajo Nation Council passed two bills calling for the use of $93.1 million and $42 million from the $600 million the tribe received from the federal government May 6. SENT: 270 words.

IN BRIEF:

— ELECTION 2020-UTAH HOUSE — Former Shoshone Nation tribal chairman Darren Parry has won the Democratic nomination for Utah’s 1st Congressional district, vying for a spot to replace retiring Republican Rep. Rob Bishop, who served nine terms.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 40 more coronavirus cases and three additional known deaths.

___

MONTANA:

ENERGY PIPELINES

BILLINGS — After a U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network, mounting political pressures and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Two major oil pipeline projects suffered courtroom blows this week: The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the cancellation of a key permit for the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline from Canada, and a federal judge ordered the Dakota Access Pipeline shut down more than three years after it started moving oil across the U.S. Northern Plains. By Matthew Brown and Cathy Bussewitz. SENT: 940 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MONTANA

HELENA — Three people have died following a coronavirus outbreak at a memory care facility in Billings, Yellowstone County health officials said Thursday, as the state reported a single-day record of 96 confirmed cases of the virus. A woman in her 70s died Monday, a woman in her 80s died Wednesday and a man in his 90s died Thursday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 26. All were patients at Canyon Creek Memory Care, which has reported 66 cases of the virus, including 45 among residents. All three died at the facility, county health officials said. SENT: 600 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LOTTERIES

BOSTON — The coronavirus pandemic has been a rollercoaster for state lotteries across the country, with some getting a boost from the economic downturn and others scrambling to make up for revenue shortfalls. Since March, Texas, Arkansas and Montana and several other states have seen an increase in sales, in part, driven by housebound residents putting cash down for scratch-off tickets. But lottery officials say other states, like Massachusetts and Oregon, confronted revenue drops due to stay-at-home orders that forced the closure of restaurants, bars and some retailers selling tickets.Some also blamed a lack of an online presence, something only a handful states currently allow. By Michael Casey. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

___

WYOMING:

WYOMING-BUDGET CUTS

CHEYENNE — Wyoming state agencies have submitted plans for 10% budget cuts that could eliminate services for children and the elderly and slash funding for mental health programs, Gov. Mark Gordon said. Another 10% cut across state agencies and layoffs will follow as Wyoming faces a steep decline in revenue, Gordon said at a news conference Wednesday. SENT: 280 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WYOMING

CHEYENNE — Wyoming corrections officials plan to test all inmates and employees for the coronavirus. Wyoming and Hawaii are the only states that haven’t reported cases of COVID-19 among their inmate populations. Corrections Department Director Bob Lampert said Wednesday he wants to confirm that’s indeed the case in Wyoming. SENT: 210 words.

IN BRIEF:

— DISPATCH CENTER-WYOMING — The former director of a Wyoming emergency dispatch center has pleaded guilty to embezzling funds.

___

