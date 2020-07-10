Rockies News Digest

Good evening. Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up in Colorado, Utah, Montana and Wyoming. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

COLORADO:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLORADO

DENVER — Colorado is experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the state gradually reopens its economy, health officials said Friday. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said about 4% of people being tested have the coronavirus, and those who have the disease caused by the virus infect about one other person on average. The number of positive cases peaked in mid- to late-April and declined as health officials encouraged people to wear face coverings and to maintain social distancing. Now, with a stay-at-home order lifted, Herlihy said Colorado is seeing a “steady increase” in infections—albeit at a much slower rate than when the pandemic gripped the state in the spring. By Thomas Peipert. SENT: 420 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRTUAL OPERA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tech executive Peter Batty has been making the trip to New Mexico’s high desert almost every summer since 1996 to get his opera fix at one of the most famous venues in the United States. Not this year. Instead of tailgating outside the Santa Fe Opera, he and his wife celebrated their anniversary and the opera’s opening night on their balcony in downtown Denver. The hors d’oeuvres were out and the champagne poured as the performance unfolded online. By Susan Montoya Bryan. SENT: 770 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— BEAR ATTACKS HOMEOWNER — Wildlife officials in Colorado have located and killed a bear believed to have been involved in a home break-in and attack, injuring the homeowner. (With AP Photos)

— COLORADO BEEF PLANT-PAY DISPUTE — Employees walked off the fabrication floor at the JBS Swift beef plant in northern Colorado as part of a dispute over pay for a certain group of workers.

— CAMPER BEAR-COLORADO — A camper in Colorado shot and killed a bear after the animal charged the man and his dog at a camping area, authorities said.

UTAH:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-UTAH POLICE SHOOTING

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah prosecutor who cleared two officers in the shooting death of an armed man denounced subsequent protests that turned violent and resulted in another officer being injured. Protesters rallied Thursday evening following Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill’s announcement that police officers had acted legally in May when they fired more than 30 times at Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, 22, as he ran away. His death has become a rallying point for protesters in the state amid a national wave of dissent against police brutality. By Sophia Eppolito. SENT: 270 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK MANDATES

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah healthcare company executives called on state leaders Friday to require masks as intensive care unit bed space dwindles amid a sustained surge in coronavirus cases. The newest plea came one day after Republican Gov. Gary Herbert said he will require masks in schools as they reopen in the fall, but stopped short of a statewide mandate. He said Friday as Utah recorded another one-day record of confirmed cases that he’ll consider a mandate if his repeated pleas for the voluntary use of masks do not quickly slow the case count. By Brady McCombs. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BOMBING RANGE EXPANSION-NEVADA

LAS VEGAS — Gov. Steve Sisolak said he is backing Nevada’s Democratic congressional delegation, which is opposing a military effort to widen the boundaries of a vast U.S. Air Force bombing range into a national wildlife refuge. Sisolak joined Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee on Thursday in opposing the plan. Other opponents include the Moapa Band of Paiutes and the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe. SENT: 400 words.

SPORTS:

SOC-DONOVAN-FANS RETURN

Fans get to watch U.S. pro team sports in person for the first time in four months when Landon Donovan resumes his fledgling coaching career in a United Soccer League match. Due to social distancing rules, only about a quarter of the 20,000 seats at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, will be available Saturday for the game between Donovan’s expansion San Diego Loyal and the defending USL champion Real Monarchs SLC. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 830 words.

MONTANA:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MONTANA

HELENA — Health officials confirmed the deaths of three Montana residents on Friday as a result of the coronavirus, including two residents of a memory care facility in Billings, bringing the number of deaths associated with the facility to five. The new deaths were announced Friday, as the state reported a single-day record of 127 confirmed virus cases, the third time the state set a record this week. SENT: 590 words.

INMATE DEATHS-MONTANA

An inquiry by the Missoulian has found that 20 people have died in custody since the Department of Corrections agency quietly decided to stop issuing public notices of deaths 10 months ago. The review found 15 of those deaths have occurred this year, a number higher than 2018 and 2019 combined, authorities said. At least two in DOC custody have died this year by apparent suicides. Sixteen of the deaths involved prison inmates; the other four were in pre-release or treatment facilities, the newspaper found. SENT: 270 words.

COAL JOINT VENTURE

CASPER, Wyo. — The state of Wyoming is siding with two major coal companies as U.S. regulators try to block their efforts to merge operations in the nation’s top coal-producing region. The benefits of a joint venture between Arch Resources and Peabody Energy, both based in St. Louis, would outweigh “unlikely anti-competitive effects,” Deputy Attorney General James Kaste wrote in a court filing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. SENT: 280 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

PHOENIX — International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America. Students from countries as diverse as India, China and Brazil told The Associated Press they are scrambling to devise plans after federal immigration authorities notified colleges this week that international students must leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall. By Suman Naishadham, Cheyanne Mumphrey and Hilary Powell. SENT: 990 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— AMERICA PROTESTS-MONTANA — A high school football coach in Montana resigned after suggesting in a social media post that Black Lives Matter protesters in Salt Lake City should be hanged, the Darby School District announced Friday.

SPORTS:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

The Big Ten became the first league to shift to an all-conference fall schedule as the college sports world faces difficult decisions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. More Power 5 conferences could follow, causing a ripple effect on small-conference schools across the country. If more big conferences ditch nonconference games, smaller schools who rely on “buy games” to help fund their athletic departments will take huge financial hits at a time when they’re already facing ugly bottom lines. By John Marshall. SENT: 680 words, photo.

WYOMING:

BASEMENT BODY

STURGIS, S.D. — A South Dakota teenager was sentenced Friday to 55 years in prison after admitting he fatally shot a Wyoming girl last fall. The 17-year-old Sturgis boy was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to first-degree manslaughter for killing Shayna Ritthaler, a 16-year-old from Upton, Wyoming. Judge Kevin Krull sentenced the boy at the Meade County Court in Sturgis, defense attorney Steven Titus told the Rapid City Journal. SENT: 300 words.

