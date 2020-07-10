Advertisement

Pueblo police release new information in deadly July 3 hit-and-run crash

Suspect vehicle in the July 3, 2020 hit-and-run crash at Santa Fe and Alan Hamel Avenue in Pueblo.
Suspect vehicle in the July 3, 2020 hit-and-run crash at Santa Fe and Alan Hamel Avenue in Pueblo.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have new information they hope will help lead to the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The suspect hit a motorcycle rider with their car and fled the scene. The rider, identified as 60-year-old Timothy Chambers of Pueblo, was seriously hurt and later died. The crash was reported at 6:40 p.m. on July 3 at the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and Alan Hamel Avenue.

One week after the fatal collision, investigators have confirmed the suspect car is a 2015 white Chevrolet Malibu missing the entire plastic chrome housing for the fog light. The lower driver’s side will be missing the entire plastic chrome housing for the fog lift (left arrow in below photograph), a 7-by-7 white plastic piece from the lower bumper (middle arrow in below photograph), and the front wheel will have scrape marks and be missing a center cap (right arrow; center cap is shown in the second photo).

Anyone with information on this crash or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Cpl. Ken Matic with the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-3292 or call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

