Man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child, arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An employee of the Colorado Department of Corrections is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Felix Pink Floyd Apurillo Centina on Friday. Their investigation into the 34-year-old man started on May 20 when the sheriff’s office received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Additional details on what led to his arrest were not immediately available. Several search warrants and interviews in the case were conducted before his arrest on Friday.

Apurillo Centina was placed on administrative leave for the Colorado Department of Corrections. He was hired in August of 2019 and worked as a corrections officer.

