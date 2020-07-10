Local leaders weigh on in possibility of requiring masks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Strong words from the governor Thursday in response to a question about whether he’d ever require mask wearing across the state.

“If I haven’t been clear, I’m telling you to wear a mask. Wear a damn mask,” Polis said at a press conference this afternoon.

As more counties across Colorado state to require face masks while out in public, Polis says a rule should not be what makes people wear one.

“Don’t wait until there’s a mask wearing ordinance. Don’t wear one because you might get a $200 ticket. Wear one because it might save your life,” he said.

With an uptick in cases in El Paso County, health experts say social distancing, good hygiene and face masks are the best ways to stop the spread, particularly because some people who are contagious don’t even know they have the virus yet.

“If you have an illness and I’m nearby you and we’re talking, it would be helpful for you to wear a mask so you don’t spread your germs to me,” said Pediatrician Dr. Adam Robinson.

The El Paso County Health Department and City of Colorado Springs recently teamed up for the #MaskUpCOS campaign but neither have said they plan to launch a mask restriction.

The Chair of the Board of County Commissioners in El Paso County, Mark Waller, said they will not be asking for a mask mandate.

“What we’re not seeing at all is an increase in hospitalizations. We’re not seeing an increase in deaths or anything of that nature. So we’re not overwhelming our healthcare system right now we see absolutely no need to mandate the wear of masks,” said Waller.

The state has launched an interactive tool that gives you an idea of what impact the virus will have on our state depending on social distancing, mask wearing and other factors.

