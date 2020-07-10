Advertisement

Local leaders weigh on in possibility of requiring masks

Health experts say it is important to wear either a cloth or surgical mask when out in public.
Health experts say it is important to wear either a cloth or surgical mask when out in public.(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:09 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Strong words from the governor Thursday in response to a question about whether he’d ever require mask wearing across the state.

“If I haven’t been clear, I’m telling you to wear a mask. Wear a damn mask,” Polis said at a press conference this afternoon.

As more counties across Colorado state to require face masks while out in public, Polis says a rule should not be what makes people wear one.

“Don’t wait until there’s a mask wearing ordinance. Don’t wear one because you might get a $200 ticket. Wear one because it might save your life,” he said.

With an uptick in cases in El Paso County, health experts say social distancing, good hygiene and face masks are the best ways to stop the spread, particularly because some people who are contagious don’t even know they have the virus yet.

“If you have an illness and I’m nearby you and we’re talking, it would be helpful for you to wear a mask so you don’t spread your germs to me,” said Pediatrician Dr. Adam Robinson.

The El Paso County Health Department and City of Colorado Springs recently teamed up for the #MaskUpCOS campaign but neither have said they plan to launch a mask restriction.

The Chair of the Board of County Commissioners in El Paso County, Mark Waller, said they will not be asking for a mask mandate.

“What we’re not seeing at all is an increase in hospitalizations. We’re not seeing an increase in deaths or anything of that nature. So we’re not overwhelming our healthcare system right now we see absolutely no need to mandate the wear of masks,” said Waller.

The state has launched an interactive tool that gives you an idea of what impact the virus will have on our state depending on social distancing, mask wearing and other factors.

Click here to check it out.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Remembering 11 News reporter Dustin Cuzick

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Don Ward
Saturday marks one year since we lost our beloved friend and coworker Dustin Cuzick to kidney disease. In honor of his memory, we wanted to share a piece written by anchor Don Ward on the night of his passing.

Local

Pueblo police release new information in deadly July 3 hit-and-run crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The suspect hit a motorcycle rider with their car on July 3 and fled the scene.

Local

Flying W Ranch reopens 8 years after Waldo Canyon Fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Flying W Ranch Reopens 8 Years Following Waldo Canyon Fire

Local

Colorado man kills bear in self-defense

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The man was camping outside of Nederland, 17 miles from Boulder,

Local

Flying W Ranch reopens eight years after Waldo Canyon Fire

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Flying W Ranch reopens after being destroyed in Waldo Canyon Fire

Latest News

Local

CSPD arrests 2 after over 40 marijuana plants and shotgun found in home

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KKTV
This is an ongoing investigation.

Local

Drone causes delay for firefighters at Larkspur wildfire

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KKTV
This is a developing story.

Local

FBI, CBI, and local investigators return to Suzanne Morphew’s home for search

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KKTV
It has been 2 months since Suzanne Morphew has been reported missing.

Local

1,000 UCHealth patients to be recruited for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
UCHealth announced Thursday that researchers at University of Colorado School of Medicine and UCHealth on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus would be conducting the trial over the next year as the world races to find a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Crime

Deadly police shooting involving Fort Carson soldier ruled justified

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:45 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Officers were justified in shooting a Fort Carson soldier during a confrontation in a Colorado Springs neighborhood in April, the district attorney’s office has found.