Latest Colorado news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ELIJAH MCCLAIN

Aurora officers fired for reenacting chokehold file appeals

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado police officers fired for a photo reenacting a chokehold used on a Black man arrested last year are appealing their terminations. Aurora police officers Kyle Dittrich and Erica Marrero were fired last week after Aurora police released a photo showing them and another officer smiling as they reenacted the chokehold their colleagues used on Elijah McClain. The other officer resigned. The city says the appeals were filed Wednesday. A city spokesperson says the Aurora Civil Service Commission will hold hearings and decide whether to uphold the interim police chief's disciplinary action or reduce it.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-DOCTOR-GUN

Video shows officer point gun at doctor on his own property

A Colorado police department where officers were fired after re-enacting the chokehold death of a young Black man is under scrutiny again after video emerged of an officer pulling a gun on a doctor trying to park at a refugee center he operates. Police body camera video released by Dr. P.J. Parmar’s lawyer as well as Parmar’s own cellphone video show a white Aurora police officer pointing a gun at Parmar, who is Indian American, after Parmar honked at the officer’s police car parked in his way. The incident took place in March, but Parmar posted the video to social media in May. It has received more views since nationwide protests broke out over police brutality. Aurora police declined to comment, citing an internal investigation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLORADO

Colorado unveils coronavirus modeling tool for public

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Gov. Jared Polis unveiled a publicly available coronavirus modeling tool at a press conference Thursday. The website allows users to input their own parameters such as percentage of people wearing masks or social distancing to predict the COVID-19 infection rate. It's available at ColoradoCoronavirusModel.com. Polis said people can create scenarios like what happens if the 20-somethings still party but the 68-year-olds all stay at home. Colorado has seen an increase in the rate of new coronavirus infections for the first time since April. Tthe department reported 1,484 additional cases the week ending June 21.

POLICE REFORM-COLORADO

Denver suburb vows to protect police from lawsuit costs

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — A Denver suburb is promising to pay all legal costs for police officers accused of misconduct in reaction to Colorado’s new police accountability law. Greenwood Village passed a resolution Monday that says it will never find that a police officer acted in bad faith. That protects officers from a provision of the law which requires officers to pay up to 5% or $25,000 of any judgement in a lawsuit if they were believed to have knowingly violated the law. One bill supporter, Republican Sen. Bob Gardner, said he thought the resolution was an “attempted end run” around an important part of the law.

OFFICER INVESTIGATED-VIDEO

Colorado police investigate comments on demonstration video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado are conducting an internal investigation of an officer accused of calling for protesters to be killed in comments during a live social media broadcast. The Gazette reports news channel KRDO-TV notified the Colorado Springs Police Department last week it received a tip about commentary posted during a video stream of a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the city. Demonstrators blocked Interstate Highway 25 for about 30 minutes while calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality. The Facebook account has since been deleted. Department spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik would not confirm the accused officer’s name.

SEVERE WEATHER

Authorities: 1 dead after tornadoes hit western Minnesota

DALTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say severe storms that swept through parts of the Midwest produced at least two powerful tornadoes that damaged farms and killed one person and injured two others in Minnesota. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old man was killed near Dalton when a twister destroyed a large garage in which he was working Wednesday evening. Two others who lived in the path of one of the tornadoes were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released. The sheriff says the tornadoes could have resulted in a higher death toll if they had struck a more populous area. Other possible tornado activity was reported Wednesday in Colorado as well as parts of Nebraska and Illinois.

CAMPER BEAR-COLORADO

Colorado man kills bear in self-defense

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a camper in Colorado shot and killed a bear after the animal charged the man and his dog at a camping area. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay said the man was camping outside of Nederland, 17 miles from Boulder, when he heard his dog barking early Monday. The Daily Camera reported that when the man left his camper, he saw a bear chasing his dog. After the man called for his dog, the bear began charging at both of them. Clay said the man then shot the bear, a male weighing about 260 pounds.

MISSING BOY

Coroner says boy found in Eagle River accidentally drowned

EAGLE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a body pulled from the Eagle River in western Colorado is that of a 3-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a month. Sebastian Rodriguez Castro went missing June 5 near an apartment complex in Eagle where he lived. Hundreds of volunteers and first responders looked for the boy with help from drones, rescue dogs and helicopters. His body was found just east of Dotsero on Friday. The Eagle County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Sebastian accidentally drowned. No other information was released.