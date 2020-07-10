Advertisement

Justice Department plans to appeal ruling halting execution

FILE - In this Oct. 31 1997, file photo, Daniel Lewis Lee waits for his arraignment hearing for murder in the Pope County Detention Center in Russellville, Ark. On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, family members of the victims of Lee, who is scheduled to be put to death next week, asked a federal judge to delay his execution, saying the coronavirus pandemic puts them at risk if they travel to attend it.
FILE - In this Oct. 31 1997, file photo, Daniel Lewis Lee waits for his arraignment hearing for murder in the Pope County Detention Center in Russellville, Ark. On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, family members of the victims of Lee, who is scheduled to be put to death next week, asked a federal judge to delay his execution, saying the coronavirus pandemic puts them at risk if they travel to attend it.(Dan Pierce/The Courier via AP, File)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG and ANDREW DEMILLO Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department plans to appeal a judge’s ruling that halted the first federal execution in nearly two decades after family members of the victims raised concerns they would be at high risk for coronavirus if they had to travel to attend it.

Daniel Lee, 47, had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monday. Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell.

But Chief District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ruled Friday that the execution would be put on hold because the family of the victims wanted to attend but were afraid of traveling during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 130,000 people and is ravaging prisons nationwide.

About an hour after the judge's ruling, the Justice Department filed its notice to appeal to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and filed court papers asking the judge to stay the order pending appeal.

The Justice Department argues that it is likely to win an appeal. It contends that executions require extensive planning and coordination with other law enforcement officials and says dozens of staff members were already being brought in from other facilities ahead of Monday's planned execution.

"These preparations cannot easily be undone," the filing says.

Attorney General William Barr has said part of the reason to resume executions was to carry out the sentences imposed by the court and to deliver a sense of justice to the victims' families, though relatives of those killed by Lee did not want that.

They have pleaded for years that Lee instead should receive the same life sentence as the ringleader in the deadly scheme. The relatives, including Earlene Branch Peterson, who lost her daughter and granddaughter in the killing, had urged the Trump administration not to move forward with the death sentence and had argued that their grief is compounded by the push to execute Lee in the middle of a pandemic.

"The harm to Ms. Peterson, for example, is being forced to choose whether being present for the execution of a man responsible for the death of her daughter and granddaughter is worth defying her doctor's orders and risking her own life," the judge wrote.

The injunction delays the execution until there is no longer such an emergency. The court order applies only to Lee's execution and does not halt two other executions that are scheduled for later next week.

The decision to proceed with the executions had been criticized as a dangerous and political move. Critics argue that the government is creating an unnecessary and manufactured urgency around a topic that isn't high on the list of American concerns right now.

Chevie Kehoe, whom prosecutors described as the ringleader, recruited Lee in 1995 for his white supremacist organization. Two years later, they were arrested for the killings of the Muellers and Sarah in Tilly, Arkansas, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. At their 1999 trial, prosecutors said Kehoe, of Colville, Washington, and Lee stole guns and $50,000 in cash from the Muellers as part of their plan to establish a nation of only white people.

Lee's attorneys also cite evidence from his trial that Kehoe actually killed Sarah.

The executions appeared set to happen following a Supreme Court decision refusing to block them and a lower court affirming the ruling. It's not clear what will happen with the other scheduled executions, which are scheduled next week for Wednesday and Friday.

Wesley Ira Purkey, of Kansas, who raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl and killed an 80-year-old woman, is scheduled to die Wednesday. Dustin Lee Honken, who killed five people in Iowa, including two children, is scheduled to be executed Friday.

Keith Dwayne Nelson, scheduled to be executed in August, was convicted of kidnapping a 10-year-old girl while she was rollerblading in front of her Kansas home, raping her in a forest behind a church and then strangling her.

___

DeMillo reported from Little Rock, Ark.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fay becomes post-tropical cyclone over eastern New York

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center says the depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moves over the state of New York.

Coronavirus

Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

National

Trump lags Biden on people of color in top campaign ranks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Former Vice President Joe Biden departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

News

WATCH: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Colorado.

News

WATCH: Wounded warrior refused service over mask policy

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss.

Local

Carjacking leads to police chase in Colorado Springs, police vehicle involved in crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
A crash involving a police officer in Colorado Springs.

National

Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing

Updated: 8 hours ago
Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 9 hours ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

Local

Emergency ordinance requiring masks in Colorado Springs on city council agenda

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Spencer Wilson and Tony Keith
The mayor of Colorado Springs says we are losing ground in our effort to fight COVID-19. The mayor adds a requirement for masks in his city is expected in the near future.

National

Officials find body believed to be missing girl in Kan. Amber Alert

Updated: 10 hours ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.