Here’s where masks are required in Colorado

In this Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photograph, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis puts on his face mask after a news conference.
By The Gazette
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - Here’s a look at some face mask regulations around Colorado amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ASPEN

Required areas: Aspen City Council mandated masks be worn inside public areas and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

Who: People older than 2

End date: July 15

Penalty: First offense, $50 fine

BOULDER

Required areas: Boulder City Council mandated masks be worn inside public areas and on outdoor on patios and in courtyards.

Who: Those with written medical permission are exempt.

End date: Indefinite

Penalty: Business that do not comply can be shut down.

BOULDER COUNTY

Required areas: Boulder County mandated masks be worn inside public areas and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

Who: People older than 12

End date: Indefinite

Penalty: $5,000 fine and up to one year in jail.

DENVER

Required areas: Mayor Michael Hancock mandated masks be worn inside public areas and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

Who: People older than 2

End date: Indefinite

Penalty: First offense, fines up to $999

ENGLEWOOD

Required areas: Englewood City Council ordered masks be worn inside public areas and when taking public transportation.

Who: People older than 6

End date: Indefinite

Penalty: First offense, $15 fine

FORT COLLINS

Required areas: Fort Collins City Manager Darin Atteberr ordered masks be worn inside public areas, when taking public transportation, and when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible except for banks and pawnshops.

Who: People older than 10

End date: Indefinite

Penalty: Fine up to $3,000

GLENWOOD SPRINGS

Required areas: Glenwood Springs City Council mandated masks be worn inside public areas and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

Who: People older than 2

End date: Indefinite

Penalty: $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail

LAFAYETTE

Required areas: Lafayette City Council mandated masks be worn inside public areas and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

Who: People older than 13

End date: Indefinite

Penalty: Possible fine

LARIMER COUNTY

Required areas: Larimer County mandated masks be worn inside public areas and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

Who: People older than 2

End date: Indefinite

Penalty: Not specified

LOUISVILLE

Required areas: Louisville City Council mandated masks be worn inside public areas.

Who: People older than 2

End date: Aug. 30

Penalty: Court summons or losing business license

NORTHGLENN

Required areas: Northglenn City Council ordered masks be worn inside public areas except for banks and pawnshops.

Who: People older than 3

End date: Indefinite

Penalty: Not specified

ROUTT COUNTY

Required areas: Routt County Board of Commissioners mandated masks be worn inside businesses.

Who: No exemptions

End date: July 31

Penalty: $5,000 fine and up to 18 months in jail

SUMMIT COUNTY

Required areas: Summit County mandated masks be worn inside public areas and outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

End date: Indefinite

Penalty: $5,000 fine and up to 18 months in jail

SUPERIOR

Required areas: The town of Superior mandated masks be worn inside businesses.

Who: No exemptions

End date: Indefinite

Penalty: Not specified

