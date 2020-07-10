Here is the latest Colorado news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado police officers fired for a photo reenacting a chokehold used on a Black man arrested last year are appealing their terminations. Aurora police officers Kyle Dittrich and Erica Marrero were fired last week after Aurora police released a photo showing them and another officer smiling as they reenacted the chokehold their colleagues used on Elijah McClain. The other officer resigned. The city says the appeals were filed Wednesday. A city spokesperson says the Aurora Civil Service Commission will hold hearings and decide whether to uphold the interim police chief's disciplinary action or reduce it.

UNDATED (AP) — A Colorado police department where officers were fired after re-enacting the chokehold death of a young Black man is under scrutiny again after video emerged of an officer pulling a gun on a doctor trying to park at a refugee center he operates. Police body camera video released by Dr. P.J. Parmar’s lawyer as well as Parmar’s own cellphone video show a white Aurora police officer pointing a gun at Parmar, who is Indian American, after Parmar honked at the officer’s police car parked in his way. The incident took place in March, but Parmar posted the video to social media in May. It has received more views since nationwide protests broke out over police brutality. Aurora police declined to comment, citing an internal investigation.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Gov. Jared Polis unveiled a publicly available coronavirus modeling tool at a press conference Thursday. The website allows users to input their own parameters such as percentage of people wearing masks or social distancing to predict the COVID-19 infection rate. It's available at ColoradoCoronavirusModel.com. Polis said people can create scenarios like what happens if the 20-somethings still party but the 68-year-olds all stay at home. Colorado has seen an increase in the rate of new coronavirus infections for the first time since April. Tthe department reported 1,484 additional cases the week ending June 21.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — A Denver suburb is promising to pay all legal costs for police officers accused of misconduct in reaction to Colorado’s new police accountability law. Greenwood Village passed a resolution Monday that says it will never find that a police officer acted in bad faith. That protects officers from a provision of the law which requires officers to pay up to 5% or $25,000 of any judgement in a lawsuit if they were believed to have knowingly violated the law. One bill supporter, Republican Sen. Bob Gardner, said he thought the resolution was an “attempted end run” around an important part of the law.