Flying W Ranch reopens 8 years after Waldo Canyon Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A spot well known for its family fun and history is reopening after being destroyed by the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012.

The Flying W will open its gates on July 10. That date also marks the eight-year anniversary of when the blaze was 100 percent contained.

“That devastation even reached us, thinking there again, the granddaddy of them all just burned down,” said Seth Weil, Flying W’s head wrangler.

Weil grew up performing music at western-themed venues. Though he was not working for Flying W during the catastrophic wildfire, it still hit home for him at the time. “No words for it. It took a long time, eight years, to get back up and going. For us, it’s just totally exciting to be a part of that.”

Nearly everything the ranch had was lost in the flames. Their historic old fashioned train was saved by being protected inside a tunnel.

Other artifacts that survived include pictures, which are displayed around the new dining and concert hall’s fireplaces.

“Just to bring people’s memories back to what they used to see here,” Weil added.

He says guests can expect the same fun-loving and educationally rich experience the ranch was known for before, including food, music, reenactments, and other activities for the family.

They also have a full social distancing plan, given they are reopening in the midst of the pandemic. Weil says they are complying with El Paso county’s guidance, which includes limiting capacity.

COVID-19 hasn’t impacted interest, as tickets are sold out for Friday night.

