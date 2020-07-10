Flying W Ranch reopens eight years after Waldo Canyon Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The sights, smells, and sounds of Colorado’s western heritage are back.

The Flying W Ranch reopened Wednesday night, eight years after it was destroyed in the Waldo Canyon Fire. Only one building survived that disaster. Owners considered selling the property, but instead decided to rebuild.

Wednesday night featured the return of the Flying W Wranglers, who have been performing at the ranch since 1953. Guests enjoyed barbecue cooking, and music.

“Being on stage again, after the fire, being able to actually stand on a stage here on the ranch is so special,” said Seth Weil, the fiddler for the Wranglers.

Guests also enjoyed Oxen, and a petting zoo with ponies. The ranch is adopting COVID-19 restrictions. The majority of guests were wearing masks, and tables were color coded so that people stayed in the same group.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.