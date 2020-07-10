Advertisement

Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen sent back to federal prison

Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in New York.
Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:59 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was transferred to the same federal lockup in Otisville where he was serving time for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes before the coronavirus pandemic prompted his early release, his attorney said Friday.

The move late Thursday came hours after federal authorities said Cohen refused to accept the conditions of his home confinement, specifically that he submit to wearing an ankle monitor. He had briefly been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

Cohen attorney Jeffrey Levine said Cohen never refused to wear an ankle monitor but raised concerns about conditions of his home confinement that forbade him from using social media, speaking with the press and publishing a tell-all book he wrote in federal prison. Cohen had been planning to publish the book in the coming months.

“I was not notified and his family was not notified” of the transfer to Otisville, Levine told The Associated Press. “He is in solitary confinement under the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 for a period of two weeks.”

Cohen, 53, had been furloughed in May as part of an attempt to slow the spread of the virus in federal prisons.

He returned to custody Thursday after authorities presented him with new restrictions associated with his home confinement — a different level of supervision that includes electronic monitoring.

Cohen is completing a three-year term and is scheduled for release in November 2021, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. His attorneys, however, were preparing new legal action, having attempted to file an emergency appeal within hours of his latest arrest.

Records obtained by the AP said Cohen was remanded after he “failed to agree to the terms of Federal Location Monitoring.” But Cohen’s lawyers said he ultimately agreed to accept all the requirements of home confinement and was taken into custody nevertheless.

“We were engaged in a dialogue,” Levine said. “Everything was professional and pleasant.”

The federal prison in Otisville is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) from New York City, tucked in the lush countryside south of the Catskill Mountains.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fay becomes post-tropical cyclone over eastern New York

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center says the depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moves over the state of New York.

Coronavirus

Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

National

Trump lags Biden on people of color in top campaign ranks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Former Vice President Joe Biden departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

News

WATCH: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Colorado.

News

WATCH: Wounded warrior refused service over mask policy

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Man tries to break into home by punching window, passes out from blood loss.

Local

Carjacking leads to police chase in Colorado Springs, police vehicle involved in crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
A crash involving a police officer in Colorado Springs.

National

Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing

Updated: 8 hours ago
Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 9 hours ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

Local

Emergency ordinance requiring masks in Colorado Springs on city council agenda

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Spencer Wilson and Tony Keith
The mayor of Colorado Springs says we are losing ground in our effort to fight COVID-19. The mayor adds a requirement for masks in his city is expected in the near future.

National

Officials find body believed to be missing girl in Kan. Amber Alert

Updated: 10 hours ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.