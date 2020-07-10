CSPD arrests 2 after over 40 marijuana plants and shotgun found in home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CSPD says a recent investigation into a robbery led the department to uncover much more than they expected.

On June 20th, a robbery was reported at the Home Depot on N. Academy Blvd. CSPD says one detective was able to identify the suspect was 21- year- old James Whitmire.

Police say a search warrant was executed on Thursday, July 9 for the 3400 block of Ormes Way. During the search, it was learned the suspect, James Whitmire, had fled the state. Police add they were able to recover items taken during that Home Depot robbery.

CSPD says during the search they then came in contact with a female suspect from an unrelated warrant, police named as 27- year- old Sarah Kampsen.

That’s not all. Police say over 40 marijuana plants were then found along with a shotgun. CSPD says that’s what led to the arrest of the suspect’s father, 49- year- old James Morlan for weapon and narcotics violations.

Detectives say this is when they located a 2 - year- old girl, the daughter of the original suspect Whitmire. Police say the girl had a large burn on her left leg from illegal fireworks used on the 4th of July.

DHS now has custody of the child. This is an ongoing investigation.

