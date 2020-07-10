Advertisement

Colorado man kills bear in self-defense

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a camper in Colorado shot and killed a bear after the animal charged the man and his dog at a camping area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay said the man was camping outside of Nederland, 17 miles from Boulder, when he heard his dog barking early Monday.

The Daily Camera reported that when the man left his camper, he saw a bear chasing his dog. After the man called for his dog, the bear began charging at both of them.

Clay said the man then shot the bear, a male weighing about 260 pounds.

