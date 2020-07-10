Bear attacks person inside Aspen area home

ASPEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are looking for a bear that attacked someone inside their home.

CPW NE Region tweeted the attack happened around 1:30 Friday morning. The home is in the Castle Creek area in the northwest part of town.

According to wildlife officers, the homeowner heard noises in the house and was attacked while investigating the sound. The bear attacked the homeowner with a paw swipe to the face. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to their face and neck.

The bear reportedly got into the home through the front door.

This is a developing story, and we’ll continue to update this article as we get more information.

CPW wildlife officers on scene of bear attack in Aspen area. Occurred about 1:30 a.m. inside home in the Castle Creek area. Victim transported to hospital with severe swipe injuries to face and neck. Search for bear underway. pic.twitter.com/u5tSsQF3cr — CPW NW Region (@CPW_NW) July 10, 2020

