Air Force - Purdue football game canceled as Big Ten cuts non-conference schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If Air Force football competes in the 2020 season, they will be without one of their marquee non-conference matchups.

On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference announced it would be canceling non-conference games for all fall sports ahead of the 2020 schedule, amid COVID-19 concerns. The Air Force Falcons football team will no longer play Purdue, a Big Ten opponent originally scheduled for Sep. 19th.

They are the latest major sports conference to announce a reduced schedule for the fall sports season. The ACC announced it would delay all fall athletic competition until Sep. 1st, and the Ivy League has canceled all competition until 2021.

“By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic,” the Big Ten explained in a statement.

The Air Force Falcons football team is coming off a 10-2 regular season, including a win against Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Their season opener is scheduled against Duquesne Sep. 5th at Falcon Stadium.

