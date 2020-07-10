13-year-old arrested following home invasion, high-speed chase in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after allegedly participating in stealing two cars and robbing a family at gunpoint.

Police say the teen and another suspect crashed one of the stolen cars in the 600 block of Blossomfield Road in Fountain, then went into a nearby home where they held the household at gunpoint while stealing their car keys. The suspects then took the family’s vehicle and quickly thereafter was involved in a high-speed car chase with police. Officers terminated the pursuit when the speed became too dangerous and the suspects got away. It’s not clear which suspect was behind the wheel during the chase.

Four days later, detectives identified the 13-year-old as one of the suspects. He was arrested on several charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing, and first-degree burglary.

Police say they expect more arrests.

No details were given about the first stolen vehicle, other than it was taken from Colorado Springs. The teen is a resident of Security-Widefield. His name has not been released due to his age.

