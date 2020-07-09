Advertisement

Tri-County Health orders mask mandate; cities can opt out

By Tony Keith and Danielle Kreutter
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:29 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials who oversee a large swath of suburban Denver have decided to impose a mask-wearing requirement to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but jurisdictions will be allowed to opt-out of the order.

The Aurora Sentinel reports the Tri-County Health Department’s Board of Health voted 5-4 on the order Wednesday. It will apply to Douglas, Arapahoe and Adams counties, home to about 1.4 million people. The area has been seeing an uptick in cases in recent weeks.

The vote directs the head of Tri-County Health to set the details, including where masks are and aren’t required. But the ultimate decision will rest with elected officials.

Colorado Springs city leaders have publicly supported mask-wearing but have stopped short of making it a requirement. 11 News reached out to El Paso County commissioners Wednesday night but at the time of this writing had not heard back.

Local health experts strongly believe in masks as the most effective weapon citizens can wield against the virus.

“You should be wearing a mask anytime you are in public,” said Dr. Leon Kelly, the deputy director for the El Paso County health department. “That is one of our single best weapons that we’re going to have moving forward.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

FBI, CBI, and local investigators return to Suzanne Morphew’s home for search

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KKTV
It has been 2 months since Suzanne Morphew has been reported missing.

Local

1,000 UCHealth patients to be recruited for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
UCHealth announced Thursday that researchers at University of Colorado School of Medicine and UCHealth on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus would be conducting the trial over the next year as the world races to find a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Crime

Deadly police shooting involving Fort Carson soldier ruled justified

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Officers were justified in shooting a Fort Carson soldier during a confrontation in a Colorado Springs neighborhood in April, the district attorney’s office has found.

Local

Switchbacks Stadium construction remains on schedule despite pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
The construction company building the new Colorado Springs Switchbacks stadium downtown says they're on schedule to be done by February 2021, despite concerns of pandemic setbacks.

News

Switchbacks Stadium Construction Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
The construction on the new Colorado Springs Switchbacks stadium remains on track despite COVID-19 setback concerns.

Latest News

Local

1 killed in crash near Falcon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
State troopers suspect the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Local

Day care closes after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Daycare closes after employees test positive for Coronavirus

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Colorado Springs doctor says kids should return to school

Updated: 17 hours ago
A Colorado Springs doctor believes kids should return to school in the fall due to the low infection rate in children.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: More Colorado counties require masks

Updated: 17 hours ago
Three more Colorado counties, including Douglas County, are requiring masks.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Fire burning near Canon City

Updated: 17 hours ago
The YMCA Fire had burned about 120 acres on Wednesday, July 8.