Switchbacks Stadium construction remains on schedule despite pandemic

By Melissa Henry
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:42 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Construction on the new Colorado Springs Switchbacks Stadium downtown continues to stay on schedule, despite pandemic setback concerns.

Construction company GE Johnson is building the new stadium. They say the project remains on it’s intended timeline of completion by February 2021 after breaking ground this past January. None of their material orders have been delayed due to the pandemic, but they know it’s a possibility.

“We have a plan-B if necessary if some material does get delayed,” said project manager John McCorkle. “We may have to procure from a different source, it is just about the communication with everybody.”

The Switchbacks have had games canceled recently due to COVID-19, so watching their new home being built has given the team something to look forward to during the pandemic.

“The construction through COIVD has definitely been a bright spot”, says Switchbacks president Nick Ragain. He also says they’re taking advantage of the construction timing by planning how to open at a time when social distancing is expected to be part of a new normal. “One of the things COVID has done, is put a focus on what the user experience will be in this venue from a touch-less standpoint, and how can we sanitize and make it a safe environment.”

Ragain says, bathrooms will be contact-free except for door handles, and they’re discussing how to enhance food service safety.

