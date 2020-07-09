Rockies News Digest

Good evening. Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up in Colorado, Utah, Montana and Wyoming. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

___

COLORADO:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLORADO

AURORA — Health officials who oversee a large swath of suburban Denver decided Wednesday to impose a mask-wearing requirement to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but jurisdictions will be allowed to opt out of the order. The Tri-County Health Department’s Board of Health voted 5-4 on the mask order, which will apply to Douglas, Arapahoe and Adams counties, the Aurora Sentinel reported. SENT: 310 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNITED-JOBS

United Airlines is warning 36,000 employees — nearly half its U.S. staff — they could be furloughed in October, the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus pandemic is hurting the airline industry. The outlook for a recovery in the airline industry has dimmed in just the past two weeks, as infection rates rise in much of the U.S. and some states impose new quarantine requirements on travelers. By David Koenig. SENT: 840 words, photos.

AP EXCLUSIVE: US--RACIAL INJUSTICE-BLACK LIVES STRIKE

NEW YORK — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout from work this month, as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of fast food, ride-share, nursing home and airport workers in more than 25 cities are expected to walk off the job July 20 for a full day strike. Those who can’t strike for a full day will walk out for about eight minutes — the amount of time prosecutors say a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee on George Floyd’s neck — in remembrance of Black men and women who died recently at the hands of police. By Aaron Morrison. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

JUUL-LAWSUIT FILED

DENVER — Colorado has filed a lawsuit against an e-cigarette manufacturer saying the company marketed products to children and downplayed health risks. The lawsuit filed in Denver District Court Tuesday says Juul Labs Inc. violated the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, The Colorado Sun reported Tuesday. State Attorney General Phil Weiser said Juul falsely suggested its vaping products are a healthy smoking alternative and can help people quit using cigarettes. SENT: 240 words.

IN BRIEF:

— MISSING BOY — Authorities have confirmed that a body pulled from the Eagle River in western Colorado is that of a 3-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a month.

— AIR POLLUTION-COMPANY FINED — The New Mexico Environment Department has fined a Colorado oil and gas company more than $5.3 million for repeated violations of state air pollution standards.

— SHOOTING CARS — Police in southern Colorado are investigating a shootout between people in two cars who were all reportedly wearing bandannas.

— MINE BULKHEAD-EPA — The Environmental Protection Agency plans to temporarily seal a bulkhead at one of the most polluted mines in a Colorado region as part of a study of the region’s water.

SPORTS:

BBO--10 PLAYERS TO WATCH

PHOENIX — Robbie Ray already knew 2020 would be a big season for his financial future because it’s his last one before becoming a free agent. Now the Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander has less time to make a strong impression. Major League Baseball’s coronavirus-delayed 60-game season is much shorter than the usual 162-game grind. That means pitchers like Ray will probably make about 11 or 12 starts instead of the typical 30-plus. By David Brandt. SENT: 810 words, photos.

SOC—MLS IS BACK

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Major League Soccer returns to action for the first time in nearly four months, with other pro sports anxiously watching to see whether playing “in a bubble” will work. By Mark Long. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

SPORTS RETURN-MEDIA ACCESS

Many familiar pregame sights won’t be back when baseball and the NBA return later this month. Managers won’t exchange lineup cards at home plate and basketball lineup introductions won’t feature special high fives. There also won’t be the ritual of a gaggle of reporters crowding around a manager before the game or waiting for LeBron James or Brad Stevens to emerge for interviews after an NBA game. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

___

UTAH:

MASCOT CHANGE-REQUEST

BOUNTIFUL — A Native American group asked a Utah school district to stop using the name “Braves” for a high school team. James Courage Singer of the Utah League of Native American Voters urged the Davis School District to stop using the name and mascot at Bountiful High School in Bountiful, KSTU-TV reported Tuesday. A spokesman for the school district did not immediately return messages seeking comment. SENT: 300 words.

SCHOOL DISTRICT-REOPENING SCHEDULE — A Salt Lake County school board approved a schedule for reopening that will include a four-day week of class time in response to the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 230 words.

IN BRIEF:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK MANDATES — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is considering issuing a statewide mask mandate after discussing the issue with state legislators this week.

— ROCK PRESERVE FIRE-UTAH — A Utah man has been charged after authorities said his vehicle started a fire that damaged a rock preserve near Utah Lake and injured a passenger.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 27 more coronavirus cases and one additional known death on the vast reservation that spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

SPORTS:

SPORTS IN BRIEF:

— SOC—NWSL-REIGN-ROYALS — The Utah Royals play OL Reign as the group stage of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament continues. (With AP Photos)

SOC—NWSL-DASH-SKY BLUE

HERRIMAN — The Houston Dash play Sky Blue as the group stage of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup continues. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merits. (Game starts at 8 p.m. MT)

___

MONTANA:

HUNTING GRIZZLIES

BILLINGS — A U.S. appeals court said Wednesday that a federal judge was right to restore protections for about 700 grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region of the Rocky Mountains, after federal officials sought to turn over management of the animals to states that would have allowed them to be hunted. The ruling means federal wildlife officials will have to do more to justify their proposal to lift protections for bears in portions of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho that include Yellowstone National Park. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 420 words, photos.

ELECTION 2020-MONTANA-COONEY COMPLAINT

HELENA — Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney has been fined the maximum of $1,000 for violating state ethics laws by participating in a campaign-related video conference call from his state office this spring, the commissioner of political practices said Wednesday. Cooney, who is running for governor, has said he participated in a Democratic Governors Association call on his personal laptop in his office at the Capitol on April 13 because he was on a tight schedule as the state dealt with the coronavirus pandemic. His campaign called it an isolated incident. By Amy Beth Hanson. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MONTANA

HELENA — Local governments and agencies are placing restrictions on gatherings and are urging residents to wear masks as the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Montana continues to increase. Another eight people associated with Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings have tested positive for COVID-19, the facility said. Wednesday. The new positive cases include six staff members and two residents. With the new cases, Canyon Creek’s case total rises to 66 — 45 residents and 21 employees. SENT: 560 words.

IN BRIEF:

—RACIAL INJUSTICE-MONTANA — The federal Bureau of Reclamation plans to retain the names of two Montana campgrounds that were going to be changed over concerns they could be offensive.

SPORTS:

___

WYOMING:

WYOMING SCHOOL-OFFENSIVE FLYERS

CHEYENNE — Staff at a Wyoming junior high school repeatedly used “derogatory and/or insensitive language” and students made racist, homophobic and otherwise derogatory comments toward peers leading up to a homophobic and racist incident, an investigation found. Some staff said they feared retaliation if they reported discriminatory bullying at McCormick Junior High School in Cheyenne, according to a report on the investigation obtained through a lawsuit filed by media outlets including the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and The Associated Press and an advocacy group. SENT: 570 words, photo.

COAL MINE CONSTRUCTION

CASPER — Environmental regulators have approved a construction of a coal mine in northern Wyoming, the state’s first new coal mine in almost half a century. The Department of Environmental Quality announced Tuesday that it will issue a permit to Brook Mining Company LLC that will allow the firm to mine for coal near Sheridan, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Casper, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. SENT: 350 words.

IN BRIEF:

— WYOMING WILDFIRE — A wildfire in eastern Wyoming burned at least one home and closed a highway.

— TROOPER'S SUV STUCK — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Wyoming man was intoxicated when he slammed into a trooper’s SUV in Adams County.

— CONTENTIOUS COUNCIL MEETING — A municipal court judge in Wyoming abruptly resigned during a raucous city council meeting in which police cleared the room to calm things down.

— PEOPLE-KANYE WEST — Kanye West says he is no longer a Trump supporter. The rapper, who once praised President Donald Trump and said the two share “dragon energy,” tells Forbes that he is “taking the red hat off” — a reference to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap.

SPORTS:

___

