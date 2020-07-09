Rockies News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up in Colorado, Utah, Montana and Wyoming. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

___

COLORADO:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-DOCTOR STOPPED-GUNPOINT

A Colorado police department where officers were fired after re-enacting the chokehold death of young black man Elijah McClain is again under scrutiny after video emerged of an officer pulling a gun on a doctor trying to park at a refugee center he owns. By Colleen Slevin. UPCOMING: 400 words.

POLICE REFORM-COLORADO

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — A Denver suburb is promising to pay all legal costs for police officers accused of misconduct in reaction to Colorado’s new police accountability law that makes officers who acted in bad faith financially liable for their actions. Greenwood Village passed a resolution Monday that says it will never find that a police officer acted in bad faith, protecting officers from a provision of the law which requires officers to pay up to 5% or $25,000 of any judgement in a lawsuit if they were believed to have knowingly violated the law. SENT: 260 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLORADO

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis provides update on state response to the pandemic. The state has seen an uptick of cases in recent weeks after two months of a downward trend. (Story on merits)

ELECTION 2020-LATINO VOTERS

PHOENIX — A national organization is announcing a $10 million campaign to turn out Hispanic voters in several of this year’s battleground states. Mi Familia Vota, based in Phoenix, said it will spend $7 million on get-out-the-vote measures and an additional $3 million on digital and television ads, starting in Arizona and Florida. Arizona in particular is seen as a battleground because of shifting demographics in the traditionally Republican state. Hispanics are a growing proportion of the electorate. By Astrid Galvan. SENT: 530 words.

THREATENED OWL-RESTORATION PROJECTS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Negotiations among environmentalists and state and federal officials in Arizona and New Mexico have resulted in a set of recommendations and other provisions that environmentalists say will help protect the threatened Mexican spotted owl while allowing forest thinning projects to move forward. Regional officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the new understanding made public Wednesday marked a positive step in an ongoing battle over the Mexican spotted owl. Environmentalists have complained for years that the Forest Service has failed to consider the effects of thinning and logging on the owls. By Susan Montoya Bryan. SENT: 510 words.

SEVERE WEATHER

DALTON, Minn. — Severe storms that swept through parts of the Midwest produced at least one powerful tornado that damaged farms and killed one person and injured two others in western Minnesota, authorities said. A 30-year-old man was killed near Dalton when a twister destroyed a large garage in which he was working Wednesday evening, said Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Lt. Keith Van Dyke. SENT: 410 words, photos. (Mentions Colorado tornado)

___

UTAH:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-UTAH POLICE SHOOTING

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah police officers were legally justified in firing more than 20 times and killing an armed man as he ran away, the district attorney said Thursday in a case that has become a rallying point for protesters in the state amid a national wave of dissent against police brutality. Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, 22, was shot as he ran away from two Salt Lake City police officers who were investigating a gun-threat call and had yelled for him to drop a gun, District Attorney Sim Gill said. Gill offered condolences to the family shortly before he announced the determination. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 370 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK MANDATES

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will require masks in schools as they reopen in the fall, but Republican Gov. Gary Herbert stopped short of a statewide mandate Thursday. Herbert’s decision comes a day after the state reported its highest single-day increase of newly confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 700. The state also reported seven additional deaths. By Sophia Eppolito. SENT: 540 words, photos.

BLACK LIVES MATTER-MURAL DEFACED

SALT LAKE CITY — A Black Lives Matter street mural painted in northern Utah was defaced and partially covered with gray paint, days after it was painted by local artists, authorities said. Park City Mayor Andy Beerman said in a statement Wednesday that “bias and racism exist in our community.” SENT: 240 words.

___

MONTANA:

ENERGY PIPELINES

BILLINGS — After a U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump helped propel a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network in recent years, the industry is confronting legal and political challenges that put its future in doubt even as the pandemic saps demand for the fuel those pipelines deliver. By Matthew Brown. UPCOMING

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MONTANA

HELENA — An outbreak of COVID-19 at a memory care facility in Billings has led to three deaths, Yellowstone County health officials said Thursday, as the state reported a single-day record of 96 confirmed cases of the virus. A woman in her 70s died Monday, a woman in her 80s died Wednesday and a man in his 90s died Thursday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 26. All were patients at Canyon Creek Memory Care, which has reported 66 cases of the virus, including 45 among residents. All three died at the facility, county health officials said. SENT: 520 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LOTTERIES

BOSTON — The coronavirus pandemic has been a rollercoaster for state lotteries across the country, with some getting a boost from the economic downturn and others scrambling to make up for revenue shortfalls. Since March, Texas, Arkansas and Montana and several other states have seen an increase in sales, in part, driven by housebound residents putting cash down for scratch-off tickets. But lottery officials say other states, like Massachusetts and Oregon, confronted revenue drops due to stay-at-home orders that forced the closure of restaurants, bars and some retailers selling tickets.Some also blamed a lack of an online presence, something only a handful states currently allow. By Michael Casey. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

___

WYOMING:

WYOMING-BUDGET CUTS

CHEYENNE — Wyoming state agencies have submitted plans for 10% budget cuts that could eliminate services for children and the elderly and slash funding for mental health programs, Gov. Mark Gordon said. Another 10% cut across state agencies and layoffs will follow as Wyoming faces a steep decline in revenue, Gordon said at a news conference Wednesday. SENT: 280 words.

___

