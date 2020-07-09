Advertisement

More Heat for Thursday

Expect to see & smell smoke too
By Lucy Bergemann
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Highs reach the 90s and 100s again today. A few storms will be for the far eastern Plains (Eads to Springfield). Storms could have an attitude, we’ll be watching them for you. Along I-25 be prepared to see and smell smoke from the YMCA fire burning near Canon City. Don’t call 911 unless you can see flames & smoke.

A very hot pattern sticks around. Widespread highs will be in the 90s in the Pikes Peak region with 100s along HWY 50 through next week. We will see more cloud cover and a breeze each afternoon, but remain dry.

Fire danger will become increasingly high this week. NO outdoor burning. Any fire that gets going is facing a long period of favorable conditions. We’ll keep you posted on any storm chances that may be ahead, but it’s time to dig into the dog days of summer.

