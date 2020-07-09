More Heat for Thursday

Highs reach the 90s and 100s again today. A few storms will be for the far eastern Plains (Eads to Springfield). Storms could have an attitude, we’ll be watching them for you. Along I-25 be prepared to see and smell smoke from the YMCA fire burning near Canon City. Don’t call 911 unless you can see flames & smoke.

A very hot pattern sticks around. Widespread highs will be in the 90s in the Pikes Peak region with 100s along HWY 50 through next week. We will see more cloud cover and a breeze each afternoon, but remain dry.

Trends have pulled back a little on how hot this weekend will be, but it is still going to be really hot. Stay cool and watch for a stray storm on Sunday #cowx pic.twitter.com/1a31VRuWS7 — Lucy Bergemann (@lucybergemann) July 9, 2020

Fire danger will become increasingly high this week. NO outdoor burning. Any fire that gets going is facing a long period of favorable conditions. We’ll keep you posted on any storm chances that may be ahead, but it’s time to dig into the dog days of summer.

Hey everyone ... let's be smart please. Lots of days of fire danger ahead. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Qeg0jsGKe8 — Lucy Bergemann (@lucybergemann) July 9, 2020

