Advertisement

Medical-grade masks offer far better protection than cloth ones, study says

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:09 AM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cloth masks are better than nothing at protecting people from disease, but they don’t compare to medical-grade masks.

A study in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases said cloth masks should not be used by healthcare professionals.

The findings come from the only clinical trial study of cloth versus medical grade masks which was conducted in Vietnam.

While it took place before the emergence of the coronavirus, it did focus on healthcare workers exposed to influenza-like illnesses.

Respirators, a special fitted kind of mask and medical-grade N-95 type face masks showed a much lower risk of infection in the study.

However, some cloth masks proved to be better than others.

Many factors, such as thread count, number of layers, type of fabric and water resistance can play a role in the quality of protection, but the study’s key message is that they should be used as a last resort when medical masks and respirators are not available.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police: Black man’s hanging death in California was suicide

Updated: moments ago
A police investigation confirmed suicide was the cause of death of a Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California city park last month, authorities said Thursday.

National

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

Local

FBI, CBI, and local investigators return to Suzanne Morphew’s home for search

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KKTV
It has been 2 months since Suzanne Morphew has been reported missing.

National

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

National

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The steps to ensure Maxwell's safety while she's locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden pledges New Deal-like economic agenda to counter Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.

National

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
Besides football, the sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Coronavirus

Why are face masks important? Just ask Bill Nye

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The “Science Guy” is out with a couple of face mask videos on TikTok that have captured the attention of millions.

Coronavirus

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" will find new rules in place.

Local

1,000 UCHealth patients to be recruited for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
UCHealth announced Thursday that researchers at University of Colorado School of Medicine and UCHealth on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus would be conducting the trial over the next year as the world races to find a vaccine for the coronavirus.

National Politics

No peeking, voters: Court keeps Trump taxes private for now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being.