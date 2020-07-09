Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

WASHINGTON (AP/KKTV) - More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus.

The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states including Colorado to reverse some part of their reopening, and another 15 states to suspend their reopenings. Collectively, the pullback has stalled a tentative recovery in the job market and is likely triggering additional layoffs.

Colorado, Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas, the six states to roll back business reopenings, make up one-third of the U.S. economy.

Colorado has seen its numbers creeping upward in the last three weeks, though not to the extent of states like Texas that are experiencing a significant acceleration in cases and hospitalizations. In an attempt to temper the rise in cases, Gov. Jared Polis last week closed bars to all but take-out.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the number of applications for unemployment aid fell from 1.4 million in the previous week, but even with the drop, this week marks the 16th straight week that figure has topped 1 million. Before the pandemic, the record high for weekly unemployment applications was fewer than 700,000.

