Latest Colorado news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MDT

Nevada regulators OK company buying Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. received the go-ahead from Nevada casino regulators to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a $17 billion deal creating a gambling giant with properties in 16 U.S. states and several other countries. The merger won unanimous endorsement Wednesday after pointed questions from Nevada Gaming Control Board regulators and unanimous approval from the state Gaming Commission. The Federal Trade Commission accepted the plan June 26. Approval in coming days from regulators in Indiana and New Jersey would create the world’s largest casino company under the Caesars Entertainment name.

Tri-County Health orders mask mandate; cities can opt out

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Health officials who oversee a large swath of suburban Denver have decided to impose a mask-wearing requirement to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but jurisdictions will be allowed to opt out of the order. The Aurora Sentinel reports the Tri-County Health Department’s Board of Health voted 5-4 on the order Wednesday. It will apply to Douglas, Arapahoe and Adams counties, home to about 1.4 million people. The vote directs the head of Tri-County Health to set the details, including where masks are and aren't required. But the ultimate decision will rest with elected officials.

Coroner says boy found in Eagle River accidentally drowned

EAGLE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a body pulled from the Eagle River in western Colorado is that of a 3-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a month. Sebastian Rodriguez Castro went missing June 5 near an apartment complex in Eagle where he lived. Hundreds of volunteers and first responders looked for the boy with help from drones, rescue dogs and helicopters. His body was found just east of Dotsero on Friday. The Eagle County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Sebastian accidentally drowned. No other information was released.

AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

Shootout between bandanna-wearing suspects investigated

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Police in southern Colorado are investigating a shootout between people in two cars who were all reportedly wearing bandannas. Police in Fountain say there were no known injuries in Tuesday evening's shooting on a street in a residential area. The four men suspected of being involved have not been found, and it’s not known why they were wearing the face coverings. Police say shootings are rare in the city of about 26,000 people near Colorado Springs. However, two teens were wounded in a shooting during an alleged drug deal in late May outside a convenience store there.

EPA to temporarily close Colorado mine bulkhead for study

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency plans to temporarily seal a bulkhead at one of the most polluted mines in a Colorado region as part of a study of the region’s water. The Durango Herald reported the EPA plans to close a bulkhead valve at the Red & Bonita Mine. Bulkheads are placed at mine entrances to hold back water that is usually laced with heavy metals. A bulkhead was installed in 2015 at the mine north of Silverton. The accidental release of mine wastewater into the Animas River resulted in the EPA establishing a Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund site.

Colorado rural hospitals stay afloat with federal loans

DENVER (AP) — Over a dozen rural Colorado hospitals and primary care facilities applied for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans designed to keep staff employed during the coronavirus pandemic. The loan approvals came as rural hospitals across the country struggle with dwindling income, higher costs and staff retention exacerbated by the pandemic. By the June 30 deadline, about $130 billion was unclaimed so Congress extended the program to Aug. 8. At the start of the pandemic, rural hospitals focused on maintaining appropriate supply, staff and space. But as the crisis worsened, providers saw more expenses and less revenue from non-emergency and elective procedures that were suspended by an executive order from the governor.