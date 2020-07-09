Latest Colorado news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. MDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLORADO

Colorado unveils coronavirus modeling tool for public

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Gov. Jared Polis unveiled a publicly available coronavirus modeling tool at a press conference Thursday. The website allows users to input their own parameters such as percentage of people wearing masks or social distancing to predict the COVID-19 infection rate and is available at coloradocoronavirus.com. “What happens if the 20-somethings still party but the 68-year-old-pluses all stay at home,” Polis said. “You can actually create all these scenarios yourself.” Colorado has seen an increase in the number of new coronavirus infections for the first time since April, when the department reported 1,484 additional cases the week ending June 21.

POLICE REFORM-COLORADO

Denver suburb vows to protect police from lawsuit costs

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — A Denver suburb is promising to pay all legal costs for police officers accused of misconduct in reaction to Colorado’s new police accountability law. Greenwood Village passed a resolution Monday that says it will never find that a police officer acted in bad faith. That protects officers from a provision of the law which requires officers to pay up to 5% or $25,000 of any judgement in a lawsuit if they were believed to have knowingly violated the law. One bill supporter, Republican Sen. Bob Gardner, said he thought the resolution was an “attempted end run” around an important part of the law.

SEVERE WEATHER

Authorities: 1 dead after tornado hits western Minnesota

DALTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say severe storms that swept through parts of the Midwest produced at least one powerful tornado that damaged farms and killed one person and injured two others in Minnesota. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old man was killed near Dalton when a twister destroyed a large garage in which he was working Wednesday evening. Two others were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not know where or how the two were injured. Other possible tornado activity was reported Wednesday in Colorado as well as parts of Nebraska and Illinois.

MISSING BOY

Coroner says boy found in Eagle River accidentally drowned

EAGLE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a body pulled from the Eagle River in western Colorado is that of a 3-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a month. Sebastian Rodriguez Castro went missing June 5 near an apartment complex in Eagle where he lived. Hundreds of volunteers and first responders looked for the boy with help from drones, rescue dogs and helicopters. His body was found just east of Dotsero on Friday. The Eagle County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Sebastian accidentally drowned. No other information was released.

TRUMP-HISPANICS

Trump signs executive order as he courts Hispanic voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that creates a new advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans’ access to economic and educational opportunities. The effort comes as the president hopes to win a bigger share of the Latino vote than he did four years ago. Trump used the event to highlight how his administration had boosted employment among Hispanics prior to the coronavirus pandemic. But his attempt to court Latino voters ahead of the November election is complicated by his efforts to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and his work to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-BLACK-LIVES-STRIKE

AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

AP-US-ELDORADO-RESORTS-CAESARS-ENTERTAINMENT

Nevada regulators OK company buying Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. received the go-ahead from Nevada casino regulators to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a $17 billion deal creating a gambling giant with properties in 16 U.S. states and several other countries. The merger won unanimous endorsement Wednesday after pointed questions from Nevada Gaming Control Board regulators and unanimous approval from the state Gaming Commission. The Federal Trade Commission accepted the plan June 26. Approval in coming days from regulators in Indiana and New Jersey would create the world’s largest casino company under the Caesars Entertainment name.

MINE BULKHEAD-EPA

EPA to temporarily close Colorado mine bulkhead for study

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency plans to temporarily seal a bulkhead at one of the most polluted mines in a Colorado region as part of a study of the region’s water. The Durango Herald reported the EPA plans to close a bulkhead valve at the Red & Bonita Mine. Bulkheads are placed at mine entrances to hold back water that is usually laced with heavy metals. A bulkhead was installed in 2015 at the mine north of Silverton. The accidental release of mine wastewater into the Animas River resulted in the EPA establishing a Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund site.