Here is the latest Colorado sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Robbie Ray already knew 2020 would be a big season for his financial future because it's his last one before becoming a free agent. Now the Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander will have fewer chances to make a strong impression, with the schedule shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. He'll likely get 11 or 12 starts instead of the usual 30-plus. Ray came to summer camp in great shape and threw nearly 80 pitches during a live batting practice session Sunday. He's one of several major league players who have plenty to prove over the next two months as baseball tries to get going.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (AP) — Former United States Olympic Committee spokesman Mike Moran has died after a short illness. He was 78 years old. Moran was born in Nebraska and after playing both baseball and basketball at South Dakota and Nebraska-Omaha he went into sports information. He succeeded the renowned Fred Casotti at the University of Colorado in 1968. He spent 11 years as the Buffaloes' sports information director before moving on to the US Olympic Committee where he worked from 1978 to 2003. He spent the last 17 years as senior media consultant for the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.