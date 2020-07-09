Here is the latest Colorado news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. MDT

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Gov. Jared Polis unveiled a publicly available coronavirus modeling tool at a press conference Thursday. The website allows users to input their own parameters such as percentage of people wearing masks or social distancing to predict the COVID-19 infection rate and is available at coloradocoronavirus.com. “What happens if the 20-somethings still party but the 68-year-old-pluses all stay at home,” Polis said. “You can actually create all these scenarios yourself.” Colorado has seen an increase in the number of new coronavirus infections for the first time since April, when the department reported 1,484 additional cases the week ending June 21.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — A Denver suburb is promising to pay all legal costs for police officers accused of misconduct in reaction to Colorado’s new police accountability law. Greenwood Village passed a resolution Monday that says it will never find that a police officer acted in bad faith. That protects officers from a provision of the law which requires officers to pay up to 5% or $25,000 of any judgement in a lawsuit if they were believed to have knowingly violated the law. One bill supporter, Republican Sen. Bob Gardner, said he thought the resolution was an “attempted end run” around an important part of the law.

DALTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say severe storms that swept through parts of the Midwest produced at least one powerful tornado that damaged farms and killed one person and injured two others in Minnesota. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old man was killed near Dalton when a twister destroyed a large garage in which he was working Wednesday evening. Two others were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not know where or how the two were injured. Other possible tornado activity was reported Wednesday in Colorado as well as parts of Nebraska and Illinois.

EAGLE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a body pulled from the Eagle River in western Colorado is that of a 3-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a month. Sebastian Rodriguez Castro went missing June 5 near an apartment complex in Eagle where he lived. Hundreds of volunteers and first responders looked for the boy with help from drones, rescue dogs and helicopters. His body was found just east of Dotsero on Friday. The Eagle County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Sebastian accidentally drowned. No other information was released.