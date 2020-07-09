Advertisement

FBI, CBI, and local investigators return to Suzanne Morphew’s home for search

It has been months since Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in Chaffee County.
Picture: Chaffee County Sheriff's Office
Picture: Chaffee County Sheriff's Office
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - It has been two months since Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in Chaffee County, but investigators have not stopped their search.

Since the initial report of her disappearance on May 10, CBI reports more than 600 tips have been called in and numerous interviews have been conducted.

On Thursday, July 9, local, state and federal investigators returned to the Morphew property west of Salida to continue their search. To this date, no arrests have been made.

“This case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze. “And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.”

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office will release information related to this search once this becomes available.

The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

