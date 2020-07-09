Day care closes after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KKTV) - A day care in Colorado Springs closed after three employees tested positive for Coronavirus.

Shanda Rivera, the owner of Horizons Daycare, says she got a call from one of her employees Monday night. That employee had tested positive for the virus. After that, staff members got tested, and two other employees came back positive.

“Out of the three of them, two of them never had fevers,” River said. “Their only symptoms, like I said, were headaches and body aches. And just feeling tired. So really listen to your body, and if you’re not feeling well, you know give yourself some time off.”

Rivera informed the El Paso County Health Department, and she agreed to close for two weeks. They will reopen on July 20.

Rivera says the situation is a reminder to all how easily COVID-19 can spread.

“Really wear face masks. Really keep social distancing. Even away from work. If you’re going in your car and eating lunch with someone, even if it’s your best friend, wear your mask.”

Rivera says many children at the center have gotten tested as well, and none of them have come back positive. She says they have up to 85 children in the building at a time.

