Colorado Daybook

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 09 12:30 PM Colorado Department of Transportation and Denver Regional Council of Governments launch Safer Main Streets - Colorado Department of Transportation and Denver Regional Council of Governments launch Safer Main Streets program, which aims to 'transform urban street spaces to improve accessibility in the coronavirus (COVID-19) environment', via Zoom

Weblinks: https://www.codot.gov/about, https://twitter.com/coloradodot

Contacts: Tamara Rollison, CDOT communications, tamara.rollison@state.co.us, 1 303 512 5955 , 1 720 663 9552

Zoom: https://cdot.zoom.us/j/97210271492

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 09 2:00 PM Dem Rep. Diana DeGette discusses health care with Dem Colorado senatorial candidate John Hickenlooper - Dem Colorado senatorial candidate John Hickenlooper hosts discussion with Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette on health care access, the U.S. Supreme Court's latest ruling allowing employers to make their workers' reproductive health care decisions, and the need to make science-based policy decisions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: https://www.hickenlooper.com/, https://twitter.com/hickenlooper

Contacts: Hickenlooper for U.S. Senate , PressTeam@Hickenlooper.com

**Media planning to attend are asked to RSVP to PressTeam@Hickenlooper.com**

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 09 4:30 PM Colorado state Rep. Froelich hosts legislative wrap-up virtual town hall meeting - Colorado state Rep. Meg Froelich hosts legislative wrap-up virtual town hall meeting, providing an overview of the 'unique' 2020 legislative session and elaborating on the bills that became law, those that did not, and what Coloradans can expect moving forward, via Zoom

Weblinks: http://www.cohousedems.com/, https://twitter.com/COHouseDem

Contacts: Rep. Meg Froelich , Colorado House Democrats, 1 303 866 2921; Jeronimo Anaya Ortiz, Colorado House Democrats Press, jeronimo.anayaortiz@state.co.us, 1 574 302 7388 ;

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NBTHMBg_SxGVxpN8RGpyVw

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 09 UDR Inc: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.udr.com/

Contacts: Larry D. Thede, UDR Inc Investor Relations, ir@udr.com, 1 720 283 2450

--------------------

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jul. 10 9:00 AM Denver educational support professionals hold press conference regarding negotiations with DPS - Denver Public Schools education support professionals hold press conference regarding negotiations with Denver Public Schools, discussing how the district's proposal 'causes negative impacts to many low wage workers and/or people of Color within the district', via Zoom

Weblinks: https://www.coloradoea.org/, https://twitter.com/COeducation

Contacts: Brock Grosso, Colorado Education Association, bgrosso@coloradoea.org; Alizay Furtado, Colorado Education Association, afurtado@coloradoea.org, 1 303 243 5290;

https://coloradoea.zoom.us/j/8128560395

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 12:00 PM Girls With Impact unveil GenZ ventures - Girls With Impact unveil GenZ ventures tackling coronavirus (COVID-19), Black Lives Matter, and social change, with Girls With Impact CEO Jennifer Openshaw, ThirdLove founder Heidi Zak, and The Female Quotient founder Shelly Zallis. Event also features a virtual graduation with girls from states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington state

Weblinks: http://girlswithimpact.com/

Contacts: Jo Panzera, Girls With Impact, ops@girlswithimpact.org, 1 917 355 1317

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqcOugqzwsH9cfbLsL0KrQ_DL5Omm1yghU