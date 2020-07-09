CO Lottery
CO Lottery
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:08 PM MDT
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
13-18-25-29-31
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
03-12-16-23-27-30
(three, twelve, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)
08-09-22-24-32-36
(eight, nine, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
8-0-2
(eight, zero, two)
5-0-4
(five, zero, four)
03-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10
(three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million