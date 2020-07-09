Advertisement

1 killed in crash near Falcon

(WRDW)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:31 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 63-year-old man was killed after possibly falling asleep at the wheel Wednesday night.

State Patrol says the driver was headed westbound on Highway 24 when he veered into the right shoulder rumble strip. He tried to move out of the shoulder but overcorrected and spun across the roadway and off the left side. When he tried to regain control of his vehicle, troopers say his car started spinning again, going down a small embankment before flipping and rolling. The driver was thrown from the car and killed.

The crash was reported just after 9:15 p.m., 2 miles east of the highway’s intersection with Constitution Boulevard.

The driver has not been identified at the time of this writing. He was the only person in the car when the rollover occurred.

