Advertisement

Tyler Perry to pay funeral expenses for girl shot in Atlanta

Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's &amp;quot;A Fall from Grace&amp;quot; at Metrograph on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's &amp;quot;A Fall from Grace&amp;quot; at Metrograph on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (GIM)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Perry has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta over the weekend, a representative for the actor and filmmaker confirmed Wednesday.

“I’m outraged today because I’d rather be paying for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner’s college than her funeral,” Perry said in a statement to People magazine. “When does this end?”

Secoriea was riding in a Jeep Cherokee with her mother and another adult on Saturday night when they encountered “a makeshift roadblock that was manned by numerous armed individuals,” Atlanta police Lt. Pete Malecki said. When the driver tried to go around the roadblock, shots were fired and the girl was hit, Malecki told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

Police released a short video Tuesday of an armed man who they described as a person of interest in the girl’s shooting. Malecki said the video comes from a surveillance camera near where Secoriea was shot. It shows a Black man in a white shirt and dark pants carrying an AR-15 rifle with a tan stock and grip.

A reward of up to $20,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in the case.

Secoriea Turner, 8, was killed after at least two people opened fire on the car she was riding in on July 4, 2020, in Atlanta.
Secoriea Turner, 8, was killed after at least two people opened fire on the car she was riding in on July 4, 2020, in Atlanta.(Source: Atlanta Police Department/CNN)

The girl was shot near the Wendy’s restaurant where a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by a white police officer June 12. The fast food outlet was later burned, and the area has since become a site for frequent demonstrations against police brutality. Perry also paid for Brooks’ funeral last month.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police: Black man’s hanging death in California was suicide

Updated: seconds ago
A police investigation confirmed suicide was the cause of death of a Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California city park last month, authorities said Thursday.

National

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

Local

FBI, CBI, and local investigators return to Suzanne Morphew’s home for search

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KKTV
It has been 2 months since Suzanne Morphew has been reported missing.

National

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

National

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The steps to ensure Maxwell's safety while she's locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.

Latest News

National

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
Besides football, the sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Coronavirus

Why are face masks important? Just ask Bill Nye

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The “Science Guy” is out with a couple of face mask videos on TikTok that have captured the attention of millions.

Coronavirus

Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Despite a huge surge of Floridians testing positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks, two of Disney World's four parks are reopening Saturday. When they do, visitors to "The Most Magical Place on Earth" will find new rules in place.

Local

1,000 UCHealth patients to be recruited for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
UCHealth announced Thursday that researchers at University of Colorado School of Medicine and UCHealth on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus would be conducting the trial over the next year as the world races to find a vaccine for the coronavirus.

National Politics

No peeking, voters: Court keeps Trump taxes private for now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court issued a mixed verdict Thursday on demands for President Donald Trump’s financial records that will keep his tax returns, banking and other documents out of the public eye for the time being.

National

Ousted NY prosecutor tells panel Barr ‘urged’ him to resign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Geoffrey Berman, the former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, is providing the committee with a detailed account behind closed doors.