3 arrested after major marijuana operation in 3 counties

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people have been arrested after several law enforcement agencies uncovered illegal marijuana grows in three separate counties. The operation took nearly 14 hours.

At the beginning of July, Teller County narcotics detectives received information regarding illegal marijuana grows in Divide, Colorado in Teller County. As they got further into the investigation they learned there was another address associated with this operation. That address was east of Trinidad, Colorado in Las Animas County.

Teller County narcotics detectives along with help from the DEA coordinated with the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office to confirm the existence of an illegal multi-county, large scale marijuana cultivation and distribution operation.

Search warrants for both the Teller County and Las Animas County locations were obtained and executed on Tuesday. During the search investigators found information leading to a third illegal grow in Colorado Springs. The location for the third grow was near the Citadel Mall on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Law enforcement believes all three locations are tied together with several individuals working to produce and distribute large amounts of marijuana and marijuana concentrate throughout the US and other countries.

In total 1,500 plants were seized. Law enforcement also found $32,000 in cash believed to be illegal drug proceeds. Several firearms and vehicles were also seized.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says while marijuana is legalized in Colorado, the production of this amount of marijuana and illegal distribution across state lines is a serious felony crime.

Three people were arrested and charged with Offenses Related to Marijuana, a felony drug charge as well as Special Drug Offender which is also a felony drug charge. They’re being held in the Teller County jail with a $50,000 bond.

Police saw additional suspects are being investigated and other charges may be added in the future.

