Sydney’s Morning Weather Forecast

High fire danger expected too ...
By Sydney Jackson
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:49 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Plan on a hot day with highs in the 90s and 100s! We stay dry and sunny today, fire danger will be high. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 PM tonight for areas west of I-25.

On Thursday we will see slightly cooler temps (only by about 3-5°) but also a bit more cloud cover. A few spotty storms will be possible for the far eastern Plains. I-25 is expected to be dry again.

A very hot pattern sticks around. Widespread highs will be in the 90s in the Pikes Peak region with 100s along HWY 50. We will see more cloud cover and a breeze each afternoon, but remain dry. Fire danger will become increasingly high this week. NO outdoor burning. Any fire that gets going is facing a long period of favorable conditions. We’ll keep you posted on any storm chances that may be ahead, but it’s time to dig into the dog days of summer.

