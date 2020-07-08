State of Colorado sues JUUL for targeting youth and misrepresenting risks

Attorney General Phil Weiser announced on Tuesday that Colorado has filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court against JUUL.

The state says this lawsuit was made to protect Colorado consumers, especially the youth, who continue to be endangered by e-cigarettes.

“Addiction to e-cigarettes poses major health risks to Colorado youth,” Weiser said. “JUUL must be held accountable for its reckless, deceptive, and unconscionable marketing that specifically targeted youth, downplayed its nicotine content and the presence of dangerous chemicals, and deceptively claimed its products as a healthy alternative to cigarettes and as a smoking cessation device.”

The state says in 2018, Colorado led the nation in youth vaping with 27%of high school students saying they had vaped in the past 30 days. They add this is almost double the national rate.

To read the whole press release,