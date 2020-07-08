Advertisement

State of Colorado sues JUUL for targeting youth and misrepresenting risks

Picture: MGN
Picture: MGN (KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:48 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Attorney General Phil Weiser announced on Tuesday that Colorado has filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court against JUUL.

The state says this lawsuit was made to protect Colorado consumers, especially the youth, who continue to be endangered by e-cigarettes.

“Addiction to e-cigarettes poses major health risks to Colorado youth,” Weiser said. “JUUL must be held accountable for its reckless, deceptive, and unconscionable marketing that specifically targeted youth, downplayed its nicotine content and the presence of dangerous chemicals, and deceptively claimed its products as a healthy alternative to cigarettes and as a smoking cessation device.”

The state says in 2018, Colorado led the nation in youth vaping with 27%of high school students saying they had vaped in the past 30 days. They add this is almost double the national rate.

To read the whole press release,

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 vaccine study awarded to Colorado Springs company

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lynn Health Science Institute of Colorado Springs has been awarded the Moderna Phase III COVID-19 Vaccine Study slated to commence July 2020.

State

Teenager who drowned in Colorado mountain lake identified

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have released the name of a teenager who drowned in a mountain lake in Colorado on the Fourth of July

National

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By AP
Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted of raping him in a case that drew international headlines, has died. She was 58.

Crime

Arrest made in Alamosa homicide case

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A missing person case tragically turned into a homicide investigation in Alamosa.

Local

Plane crash at Buena Vista Airport, pilot seriously injured

Updated: 17 hours ago
The pilot of a small plane survived a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

Local

Plane crash at Buena Vista Airport, pilot seriously injured

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An investigation is underway following a plane crash at a small Colorado airport on Tuesday.

State

Colorado has increase in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

Updated: 18 hours ago
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Colorado.

State

Colorado has increase in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By AP/Denver Post
Colorado officials say hospitalizations for COVID-19 have begun to increase for the first time in months, while the state’s rate of positive coronavirus test results has jumped since the first week of June.

Local

WATCH: Showing support for black-owned businesses in Colorado Springs

Updated: 19 hours ago
In support of the Black Lives Movement (BLM) many people were supporting black-owned businesses in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Local

WATCH: Schools facing budget cuts due to pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
Schools in Colorado are dealing with budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crime

Gun battle between 2 cars in Fountain under investigation, suspects at large

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Investigators believe the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 400 block of Hadley Drive, then fled the area.